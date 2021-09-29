Letter: The law is correct on bicycle riding
This is in reference to the guy who refuses to obey the law regarding bike riding. He claims that it is safer to ride against traffic. It is not. That is why the law exists. Here is the reason. Take for instance a car going 40 miles an hour and a bicycle traveling 20 mile an hour against traffic. If there is a collision, the impact is 60 mile an hour. However, if he is riding with traffic, the impact would be equal to 20 mile an hour, a much more survivable incident.buffalonews.com
