CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Letter: The law is correct on bicycle riding

Buffalo News
 9 days ago

This is in reference to the guy who refuses to obey the law regarding bike riding. He claims that it is safer to ride against traffic. It is not. That is why the law exists. Here is the reason. Take for instance a car going 40 miles an hour and a bicycle traveling 20 mile an hour against traffic. If there is a collision, the impact is 60 mile an hour. However, if he is riding with traffic, the impact would be equal to 20 mile an hour, a much more survivable incident.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on traffic laws and vaccinations

Most drivers using the streets in Wichita are courteous and generally obey the traffic laws, but too many are not, and the problem is becoming worse. Aside from speeding, there is considerable tailgating, dangerous lane changing, and running red lights. A week ago, while driving to the post office on Corporate Hills Drive, a woman trailing behind me was so close to my vehicle that I could clearly see her face, and when I parked she honked her horn at me to show her displeasure. Was driving thirty too slow for her?
WICHITA, KS
Buffalo News

Letter: Riding with traffic makes cycling safer

A recent letter by a cyclist mentioned he always rode on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, so he could watch for dangerous drivers. As past president of a Florida bicycle club, I would like to respond. I have some questions. 1) What does he do when...
CYCLING
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Local law enforcement are appreciated

Last Spring, the students at Pacific Christian School wrote letters of encouragement and support to the local police. I wrote a poem at that time and I think it is time to let the local law enforcement personnel know that they are appreciated. God bless you. You stand for what...
TILLAMOOK, OR
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach police educate the public on bicycle laws and safety

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police Department is once again starting its High Visibility Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Enforcement campaign. The goal is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. 'I’m just happy to live some more': Lantana...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Automobile
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Police must respect concept of equal justice under law

Regarding "Police defend use of police dog in Woodson Terrace arrest" (Sept. 21): This was just another dreadful day. This time it's three white male police officers needlessly allowing their dog to bite, and continue to bite, a Black man as he was being taken into custody. The video speaks for itself.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Those without ovaries should not make laws for women

“He who is without ovaries shall not make laws for those who do.” — Fallopians 5:12. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
HEALTH
Seacoast Online

Letters: Please obey the law in placing political signs

I live in Portsmouth across the street from Goodwin Park. When I looked out my window this morning I saw a line of City Council campaign signs posted inside the park on the Islington Street side. I felt that this ruined and politicized the look of this public space. Fortunately, a short time after submitting a SeeClickFix, the signs were removed. Where can signs be posted? RSA 664:17 regulates the placement of political advertising:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Student Arrested For Not Wearing Mask?

Laramie high school junior (Albany County) Grace Smith was arrested Thursday morning for not wearing a mask, says her father. The school is charging her with trespassing, but there are those who say that the trespassing charge is because she refused to wear a mask. Her father, Andy Smith, was...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Get Dozens of Reports About Brian Laundrie Sightings in North Carolina

The hunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues. Only now, reports are flooding in about Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Florida resident Dennis Davis claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the border of Tennessee. Davis called 911 on Saturday, after the incident, and on Monday he released the full call with the dispatcher to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KICK AM 1530

Catalytic Converter Thefts Cause Missouri Business to Close

The rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has caused one southwest Missouri business to throw in the towel. The stealing of catalytic converters has become popular among thieves because they contain precious metals like platinum and rhodium and are being sold on the black market. One business person...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?

The FBI have been searching for Brian Laundrie for more than three weeks, with little more than a scattered group of tips from across the country to show for their efforts. Mr Laundrie disappeared after taking a hike into the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, two days after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing. He returned from a cross country road trip without her, and her family became suspicious after the woman failed to check in for several days. Since then, searches in the Carlton Reserve have taken place nearly every day, but little evidence of Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy