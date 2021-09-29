CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Heart Health Day.

kuaf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can see why it's important to care for this most precious gift from God. Thankfully, it doesn't require that much of us: Eat right, exercise, and lower our stress, and the beating will last a lifetime. What we know is that a happy heart is more likely to last a lifetime than one that is constantly under the stress of anxiety and conflict. While the electrophysiology of a beating heart is not something we can do much about, cultivating a joyful outlook on life through our relationships and work ethic is something we can work on every day by creating a discipline built around kindness and generosity. So this Heart Health Day, commit to care for your heart and the ways that are in your power. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

