Space policy is finally moving into the 21st century

The Indian Ocean is smaller than the Pacific or the Atlantic, and yet even its scale is hard to envisage. At its narrowest point, it’s just over six thousand miles wide, more than twice the entire width of the United States. It covers 27 million square miles of the Earth’s surface and laps out at the edges of four continents: Asia in the north, Africa in the west, Australia in the east, and the Antarctic in the south (after it blends into the littoral Southern Ocean). Two billion people live along its coasts. Even a modern, high-speed ship takes nearly five and a half days to cross to the African or Middle Eastern coasts. During that period of time, it’s exceedingly unlikely that it will encounter a single other ship or spot any form of human activity other than the people on the ship itself.

