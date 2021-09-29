Mayor Lightfoot & World Business Chicago Announce Chicago Venture Summit 2021
More than 500 VCs, local founders, corporate executives, and startup ecosystem leaders are attending Chicago’s flagship venture capital & startup conference. CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot today welcomes more than 500 venture capitalists, tech investors, local founders, corporate executives, and startup ecosystem leaders for a sold-out 2021 Chicago Venture Summit, the city’s flagship VC & startup conference. The three-day conference concludes today at 167 N Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market District neighborhood. Chicago Venture Summit 2021 is hosted by World Business Chicago, with the support and partnership of sponsors.www.worldbusinesschicago.com
