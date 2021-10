Late-season warmth will continue for the weekend, with everyone well into the 70s both Saturday & Sunday. Some may even see 80 one more time Saturday, especially for the communities close to and especially west of I-35. Not only will we see summer-like warmth (aveage high is near 62° both days), we will also have the opportunity for a few late-season thunderstorms later Saturday afternoon, evening, & overnight. Severe weather will be possible across NW MN Saturday afternoon, but the threats will miss our local area, as many of us will have to wait for the storm chances until later Saturday afternoon & evening. Some may even have to wait until after sunset for the rain & rumbles. Look for the showers & storms to clear out though by Sunday morning.

