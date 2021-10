More than one million people living in the UK are experiencing persistent symptoms after an infection of Covid-19, the Office for National Statistics has found.In its latest survey of private households up to 5 September, the ONS estimated 1.1 million people had Long Covid symptoms for more than four weeks after their infection.Of those people with self-reported symptoms, the ONS said 405,000 had been suffering with the problem for at least a year since they were infected.More than 830,000 people said they still had symptoms at least 12 weeks after being infected.Of these, the ONS found 211,000 people were reporting...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO