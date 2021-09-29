CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: Priori Legal

By Haley Altman, Elizabeth Vincent
 9 days ago

In March, we probed Paladin to learn how its database helps attorneys discover pro bono opportunities from approved legal services organizations. This month, we’re exploring the adoption principles of a marketplace that enables in-house legal teams to find and hire outside counsel to manage the entirety of any matter from anywhere: Priori Legal. Using data and technology, the platform quickly matches clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to leading technology companies with vetted boutique, mid-sized and regional firms, independent lawyers and new law companies for projects requiring niche expertise, local counsel, cost-control, overflow or temporary support.

