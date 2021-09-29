CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Catch the Early Bird Special on Restaurant Stocks

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant expenses are surging. But a healthy consumer appetite suggests that restaurant stock prices might soon catch up. It is no secret that restaurant operators, who earn low profit margins in the best of times, face a challenging environment. Supply disruptions in key inputs such as food and labor have driven prices higher and left many eateries understaffed. Even restaurants that do have enough workers are liable to experience sudden, temporary staff shortages from Covid-19 quarantines. If that weren’t enough, the spread of the Delta variant has crimped interest in dining out for certain customers, although capacity restrictions and other lockdown measures seem to be policies of the past.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

5 Restaurant and Leisure Stocks Gurus Are Partying With in October

DIN, Financial), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, Financial), The Wendy’s Co. (WEN, Financial), Hasbro Inc. (HAS, Financial) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL, Financial), according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus. Private company job growth exceeds expectations, led by leisure and hospitality. On Wednesday, payroll...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

2 Upgraded Restaurant Stocks to Buy Now

The restaurant industry is gaining traction with rising foot traffic and improving delivery chains, and the National Restaurant Association recently reported a positive outlook for the industry. Therefore, we think restaurant stocks Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH) and The ONE Group (STKS), which possess solid financial profiles, could be good bets now. Moreover, Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan has upgraded these stocks to Overweight from Neutral. Read on.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Restaurant Stocks to Take Off the Menu

Restaurant stocks have had a challenging couple of years now. The U.S. economy was almost on full throttle earlier this year, nearly hitting escape velocity from the pandemic. But things turned around as the year progressed. Now we sit on variety of conflicting economic indicators — some encouraging, other flashing warning signs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Darden Restaurants#Dow Jones Company#Stock Prices#Longhorn Steakhouse#The Labor Department#Cbrl
The Motley Fool

Why Starbucks Is Still a Top Restaurant Stock

Like much of the restaurant industry, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) ran into some headwinds early in the pandemic, but the company has bounced back vigorously thanks to a strong digital channel, contribution from drive-thru stores, and the ability to adapt its stores to changing needs, including social distancing. In this segment from...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

The best deals to catch during San Francisco Restaurant Week

San Francisco Restaurant Week returns Oct. 15 and will highlight restaurants and bars during the weeklong event featuring some of the best food deals you can find this fall. One hundred fifty restaurants join the second annual fall event, which began last year amid the pandemic, and participants have plenty of offers that range from as little as $10 for lunch to $65 for dinner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pdxfoodpress.com

Hey, early birds Thanksgiving ordering is live!

Order early! The deadline is subject to change due to limited availability this year. Currently, all orders must be placed by Sunday, November 14th. A customer favorite is back for October! Our New England-style clam chowder is not too thick, not too thin, perfectly creamy, and packed with tender clams and potatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
seattleite.com

Early-Fall Roundup: New Restaurants and Trendy Gift Baskets

As the weather changes and we say goodbye to the ever-fleeting Seattle summer, we also enter into the exciting season that is fall. And with this new season comes the opening of several restaurants and shops that are worth talking about!. First we have Rendition, a new restaurant and bar...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The State Journal

Farmhouse Restaurant at Harvest Market upgrades menu, special features

The Farmhouse Restaurant at Harvest Market has upgraded both its standing menu and special features. New menu offerings were selected with a focus on strengthening the restaurant’s breakfast option, which are available throughout the day. Newcomers range from the butcher’s breakfast bowl that features a cheddar brat, house chili and...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
stockxpo.com

Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes wavered after the September jobs report showed a smaller increase in nonfarm payrolls than had been forecast. Here’s what we’re watching in Friday’s trading. Stocks in the crypto world, like bitcoin miner Marathon Digital MARA 0.06% and bitcoin wallet provider Coinbase, COIN -1.04% reversed premarket gains to...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy