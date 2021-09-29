Sports briefs for Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Turner and Jones families would like to celebrate the two men’s legacies at approximately 4:30 p.m. today at the LHS baseball facility. It will give those whose lives were touched by them an opportunity to visit with one another and share stories in an informal setting. There will be food and drinks in the indoor facility located next to the baseball field. People are invited to connect with teammates, colleagues and friends in remembering two coaches who spent their careers working together.