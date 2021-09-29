CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversations: Bethany C. Murrow, "So Many Beginnings - A Little Women Remix"

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Conversations, Bethany C. Morrow talks with host Dan Skinner about “So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix.” Morrow is an Indie Bestselling author who writes for adult and young adult audiences, in genres ranging from speculative literary to contemporary fantasy to historical. She is included on USA TODAY's list of 100 Black novelists and fiction writers you should read.

Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: James Rebanks, "Pastoral Song: A Farmer's Journey"

On this edition of Conversations, James Rebanks talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest book, “Pastoral Song: A Farmer’s Journey.” Rebanks is a farmer based in the Lake District of England, where his family has lived and worked for over six hundred years. His previous book, “The Shepherd’s Life,” was a New York Times bestseller.
Auburn Community Players: Little Women

Even war cannot quench the aspirations and dreams of the March sisters. Struggling to achieve her dream of becoming a published author, Jo March has received rejection letters from 22 publishers! Her friend, Professor Bhaer, encourages her to ditch the “blood-and-guts” of her current stories and focus on telling the story of herself and her sisters as they experience life growing up in America during the Civil War. Little Women is based on Louisa May Alcott's life. Experience the hope and indomitable spirit of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March in this musical brought to you by the incomparable Auburn Community Players. Get your tickets today!
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Laura Morelli, "The Stolen Lady"

Talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “The Stolen Lady.” Morelli holds a Ph.D. in art history from Yale University and has taught at the college level in the U.S. and in Italy. She is a TedEd educator and a columnist for “National Geographic Traveler” and “Italy Magazine.”
