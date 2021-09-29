CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Today is Heart Health Day.

By WKNO
wknofm.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are unaware of our hearts beating from moment to moment. On an average, 80 times a minute, 115,000 times a day, and 42 million times a year. You can see why it's important to care for this most precious gift from God. Thankfully, it doesn't require that much of us: Eat right, exercise, and lower our stress, and the beating will last a lifetime. What we know is that a happy heart is more likely to last a lifetime than one that is constantly under the stress of anxiety and conflict. While the electrophysiology of a beating heart is not something we can do much about, cultivating a joyful outlook on life through our relationships and work ethic is something we can work on every day by creating a discipline built around kindness and generosity. So this Heart Health Day, commit to care for your heart and the ways that are in your power. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

www.wknofm.org

Comments / 0

Related
wknofm.org

Celebrate Docktober with Church Health

At Church Health, we love to celebrate Doctober. This Doctober, I think our doctors can use a special pat on the back from each of us. For the last 18 months, not only have they dealt with the normal disease and wellness problems we bring to them, they've had to run the maze of dealing with COVID-19. Doctors are people first and have the same anxieties around COVID that we all have, yet they screw up their courage and care for our other ailments, despite the risk to themselves of getting the virus.
RELIGION
WTOV 9

Wheeling Hospital heart walk puts renewed focus on heart health

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Hospital employees had a chance to take a break Friday and get out and encourage heart health. The hospital hosted its own heart walk, in association with the American Heart Association. Employees received T-shirts and could take time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to walk,...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Happy Heart#Church Health
MedicalXpress

Study highlights the importance of heart health for preventing diabetes

Heart healthy middle-aged adults are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes during their lifetime, according to a study published on World Heart Day in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The research found that the importance of favorable cardiovascular health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
siouxlandnews.com

World Heart Day: Know the symptoms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wednesday marks World Heart Day and Siouxland's heart specialists are drawing attention to the symptoms and early warning signs of heart failure and heart-related deaths. Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer claiming more than 18.5 million deaths per year. One Siouxland medical professional from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation - there are seemingly endless ways that supposedly promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed how not only can certain foods help us drift off, but the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy