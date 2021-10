These days, it’s possible to find in most new cars vehicle-safety features that just a few years ago would have been considered premium add-on options for luxury vehicles. Even modestly-priced cars come with these new technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning systems or automatic emergency braking. Such features can save lives, reduce injury, and help avoid expensive collision repairs and insurance claims.

Though cars and roads are gradually becoming safer over time, an average of around 32,000 fatal passenger-car collisions occurred annually in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, excluding crashes that caused survivable injuries and property damage. In 2020, lighter traffic as a result of COVID-19 restrictions emboldened reckless driving habits, causing fatal crashes to jump to 38,680.

Though the safest vehicles tend to be luxury sedans and SUVs that offer the most safety features, there are also more affordable options that have received high marks for safety in the 2021 model year. ( Here are the longest lasting cars on the road .)

To determine the safest new cars for 2021, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2021 Top Safety Picks . IIHS assessed the crashworthiness, crash prevention technology, and headlights of vehicles from the most recent model year. Only nameplates that sold over 5,000 units in 2020 were considered. Vehicle sales data came from GoodCarBadCar . Cars are listed in alphabetical order.

The IIHS divided the Top Safety Pick+ award winners by car size. Among them were a few small cars, such as the Mazda 3, and several midsize sedans, such as the Honda Accord. Many more SUVs, however, were among the top safety picks, including the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Hyundai Tucson small SUVs. Found out if these are the 25 least expensive cars to insure .

2022 Acura MDX

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 47,816

2021 Acura RDX

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 52,785

2021 Acura TLX

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 21,785

2021 Audi A6

> Type: Large luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 10,536

2021 Audi e-tron

> Type: Large SUVs

> 2020 sales: 47,324

2021 Audi Q5

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 50,435

2021 Cadillac XT6

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 22,610

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 34,292

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 5,120

2021 Ford Explorer

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 226,215

2021 Genesis G70

> Type: Large luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 9,436

2021 Honda Accord

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 199,458

2021 Honda Insight

> Type: Small car

> 2020 sales: 15,932

2021 Honda Odyssey

> Type: Minivans

> 2020 sales: 83,409

2021 Hyundai Palisade

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 81,905

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 101,513

2022 Hyundai Tucson

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 123,657

2021 Kia K5

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 31,656

2022 Kia Stinger

> Type: Large cars

> 2020 sales: 12,556

2021 Lexus ES 350

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 43,292

2021 Lexus IS

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 13,600

2021 Lexus NX

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 55,784

2021 Mazda 3

> Type: Small car

> 2020 sales: 30,352

2021 Mazda 6

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 16,204

2021 Mazda CX-3

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 8,335

2021 Mazda CX-30

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 38,064

2021 Mazda CX-5

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 146,420

2021 Mazda CX-9

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 27,638

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 25,119

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

> Type: Large luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 27,102

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 48,153

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 27,133

2021 Nissan Altima

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 137,988

2021 Nissan Maxima

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 18,141

2021 Nissan Murano

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 58,256

2021 Nissan Rogue

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 227,936

2021 Subaru Ascent

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 67,623

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

> Type: Small car

> 2020 sales: 119,716

2021 Subaru Forester

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 176,996

2021 Subaru Legacy

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 27,240

2021 Subaru Outback

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 153,290

2021 Tesla Model 3

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 206,500

2021 Toyota Camry

> Type: Midsize cars

> 2020 sales: 294,348

2021 Toyota Highlander

> Type: Midsize SUVs

> 2020 sales: 212,276

2021 Volvo S60

> Type: Midsize luxury cars

> 2020 sales: 11,946

2021 Volvo XC40

> Type: Small SUVs

> 2020 sales: 23,778

2021 Volvo XC60

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 32,078

2021 Volvo XC90

> Type: Midsize luxury SUVs

> 2020 sales: 34,251