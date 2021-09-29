What Are LED Film Lights, and How Do LED Lights Work?

Grow a healthy, lush garden in any room of the house with the Véritable Smart Indoor Garden. This beautiful home accessory uses LED technology to automatically adjust light depending on the ambient light in the room. In fact, you don’t need any natural light for this garden to grow. You can even put it in a room without windows. Meanwhile, two lighting poles change independently to adjust to your plants’ different sizes and growth speeds. What’s more, the device works automatically, providing light, nutrients, and irrigation to your plants. So you don’t have to have a green thumb to operate this gadget. Even better, you get a choice of over 30 Lingots plant varieties, including edible flowers, herbs, baby greens, and small vegetables. It also comes in a classy copper edition. Add variety and flavor to your cooking, the easy way, with this incredible smart garden.

