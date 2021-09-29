CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow, S&P 500 supported by defensives after bruising selloff

By Devik Jain, Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XARd_0cBW4Ymn00
A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gains in defensive shares and Boeing helped the Dow and the S&P 500 index recover some lost ground on Wednesday after concerns over inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with healthcare (.SPXHC), consumer staples (.SPLRCS), utilities (.SPLRCU) and real estate (.SPLRCR) rising between 0.7% and 1.6%.

Investors stuck to relatively stable sectors as concerns over economic growth and a possible government shutdown rattled sentiment.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday also warned of economic uncertainty in the medium-term, and that inflation was likely to remain elevated this year. read more

A 3.3% jump in shares of Boeing Co (BA.N) also lifted the blue-chip Dow (.DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX).

Boeing said its 737 MAX test flight for China's aviation regulator last month was successful and the planemaker hopes a two-year grounding will be lifted this year. read more

The Nasdaq lagged its peers as major technology stocks including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) remained under pressure from relatively high Treasury yields. Expectations of higher inflation are likely to keep yields elevated this year.

"I think there was a very rapid adjustment to what was a more hawkish Fed (last week) and the realization that inflation might be a little stickier than transitory," said Bob Shea, chief executive officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York.

"We are going to have short-term volatility around dysfunction of our very divided government. In the end they usually are forced to do the right thing, but watching that typically is an uncomfortable and volatile time period for the market."

The U.S. Congress has just two days left before the federal government begins shutting many of its operations unless Democrats manage to pass a bill providing new funding for the fiscal year that begins on Friday. read more

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon also cautioned a U.S. credit default would be a "potentially catastrophic" event. read more

The S&P 500 index is now set to break its seven-month winning streak as fears about China Evergrande's default, potentially higher corporate taxes and a sooner-than expected tapering by the Fed clouded investor sentiment in what is usually a seasonally weak month.

At 12:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 102.30 points, or 0.30%, at 34,402.29, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 6.90 points, or 0.16%, at 4,359.53, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 37.51 points, or 0.26%, at 14,509.17.

Among other movers, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) jumped 15% after the discount retailer boosted its share buyback plan to a total of $2.5 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 108 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Shea
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jamie Dimon
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Shows Fight After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell significantly on Wednesday but found support just above the 4250 level yet again. By bouncing the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a bullish sign, but we also have a lot of resistance just above and you have to pay attention to fact that Friday is the jobs number. In other words, it is very unlikely that we are going to make a huge move between now and then, but I suppose it is possible.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Wall Street Surges as Debt-Ceiling Truce Provides Relief

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology shares, after a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the U.S. Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month. The U.S. Senate took a step toward passing a $480 billion...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Defensives#Treasury#S P#Spxhc#Splrcu#Dji#Nasdaq#Alphabet Inc Lrb#Trimtabs Asset Management#The U S Congress
Business Insider

Why NIO Shares Are Rising Today

NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) is trading higher Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and announced a $56 price target. The Goldman Sachs analyst cited the potential of NIO's ET7 as a reason for the upgrade. Fang sees 65%...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.51% to 34,938.25 while the NASDAQ rose 1.64% to 14,739.43. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.41% to 4,425.22. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,059,040 cases with around 707,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,894,310 cases and 449,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,516,960 COVID-19 cases with 599,350 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,571,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,829,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks End Higher After Selloff; Oil Rally Builds

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday following Monday’s tech-driven selloff, while supply-and-demand friction pushed energy prices to multiyear highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311.75 points, or 0.9%, to 34314.67 and the S&P 500 gained 45.26 points, or 1.1%, to 4345.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 178.35 points, or 1.3%, to 14433.83, a day after falling more than 2%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy