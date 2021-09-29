CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid power cuts

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywu1L_0cBW3iPi00
China Power Outages A man uses his smartphone flashlight to light up his bowl of noodles as he eats his breakfast at a restaurant during a blackout in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. People ate breakfast by flashlight and shopkeepers used portable generators Wednesday as power cuts imposed to meet official conservation goals disrupted manufacturing and daily life. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang) (Olivia Zhang)

SHENYANG, China — (AP) — People in northeastern China ate breakfast by the light of smartphones and shopkeepers turned on generators as much of the country enforced power cuts Wednesday to meet official conservation targets and ease shortages in some areas.

News reports blame high coal prices they say make power companies reluctant to meet booming demand, while economists say the real motive is political: Officials are under pressure to curtail energy use to meet official targets.

In Shenyang, the northeast's most populous city, restaurant owner Li Yufeng used a battery from an electric bicycle to run a pot for noodles after seeing a notice power would be switched off at 7:30 a.m. Li said he started work two hours early, at 6 a.m., to prepare chicken, sauces and other dishes.

“There are some impacts, but not a big impact,” Li said as customers ate by smartphone lights.

Factories in China’s busiest manufacturing provinces have been ordered to suspend production for up to a week, prompting concern global supplies of smartphones and other goods might be disrupted. Now, urban neighborhoods are being blacked out, triggering pleas on social media for the government to solve the problem.

China’s power consumption is growing at almost double its usual rate, while the ruling Communist Party is trying to reduce energy intensity, or the amount used per unit of economic output.

The power cuts come as global leaders prepare to attend a U.N. environmental conference by video link on Oct. 12-13 in the southwestern city of Kunming. That increases pressure on President Xi Jinping’s government, as the meeting’s host, to show it is sticking to emissions and energy efficiency targets.

The cuts are “largely driven by energy consumption control measures, with power shortages affecting another few provinces,” Lara Dong of IHS Markit said in an email.

“This is in line with China’s decarbonization ambitions,” she said.

The Cabinet’s planning agency warned in August that 20 regions had exceeded energy use and pollution targets after manufacturing rebounded from the pandemic. The government has ambitious plans to make the economy cleaner and more energy-efficient, so failing to meet those targets can be a career-ending blunder.

The power cuts “could be more disruptive than previous shortages,” Bank of America said in a report. Due to shortages in some areas, it said, "a relaxation of the government’s energy consumption goals may not immediately alleviate the power crunch.”

China is one of the world’s biggest emitters of climate-changing industrial gases and consumes more energy per unit of economic output than developed countries. Given its huge population, on a per capita basis it ranks much lower.

China also is preparing for the Winter Olympics in the capital, Beijing, and the nearby city of Shijiazhuang in February, a period when it will want clear blue skies.

Officials in Jiangsu province, a manufacturing hub northwest of Shanghai, told state media some cities there have used up 90% of this year's quota for power use. The officials of the provincial planning agency were cited as saying individual city governments had to decide how to meet their targets.

The government of Guangdong province, China's biggest manufacturing center, has cited both official energy use limits and low water levels in hydropower reservoirs that provide a big share of its electricity.

In Liaoning province, where Shenyang is the capital, the government said in a statement Sunday that power demand hit a record high in the first eight months of the year. It said Liaoning has suffered shortages since then due to a decline in wind power and other sources.

The government of neighboring Jilin province blamed a shortage of coal. It said in a statement Monday its governor would visit miners in nearby Inner Mongolia to line up additional supplies.

Some advance warnings of power cuts to residents in Shenyang and other cities cited a need to ration power but didn't say why.

Li, the noodle restaurant owner, showed a reporter a notice circulated on social media that said power would be out in his neighborhood from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shopkeeper Yang Chang had a generator running on the sidewalk to keep freezers full of meat cold.

“As long as there is electricity we can sell things, unlike restaurants that need water,” said Yang. Yang didn’t know or care what the reason for the power outage was but said, “it’s understandable.”

“I was born in the ’90s. When I was little, electricity wasn’t stable,” said Yang. “Although we are having difficulties, the government will find a solution.”

___

AP video producer Olivia Zhang in Shenyang and AP Writers Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
hawaiitelegraph.com

US says it supports Taiwan amid Chinese threat

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): The United States has said that its support for and defence relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the people's Republic of China, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The remarks made by Pentagon spokesperson John Supple come amid a report in...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Democrat-Herald

China's factories fear for future amid power cuts

Several factory managers in a city in northeast China said on Thursday (September 30) that their businesses wouldn't survive if authorities continue with the crippling power cuts that have hit the region in recent days. Ciara Lee reports.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#Electric Power#Northeast China#Energy Efficiency#Chinese#Ap#Communist Party#U N#Ihs Markit
swiowanewssource.com

Power cuts plunge China into darkness

Restaurants in Shenyang struggling as another power cut shuts off electricity, as the Chinese government imposes cuts across the country. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/97e06d524bd0424b8ae6b1d5b4e0c0dc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Chinese Factories Go Offline as Power Crunch Bites

If you’re not experiencing an energy crisis, are you even a country in 2021? As the UK confronts its own gas shortages, a widespread energy crunch in China has led to power cuts and forced a chunk of its muscular manufacturing sector offline. Goldman Sachs became the latest bank to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Goldman Sachs cuts China growth outlook amid power crisis

A power crisis in China has led to “significant downside pressures” that will make the country’s economy grow at a slower pace of 7.8 per cent this year, according to Goldman Sachs.The banking giant, in a note on Tuesday, said it revised its growth forecast for the country from its earlier 8.2 per cent projection because of deep industrial output cuts and energy shortages.At least 44 per cent of China’s industrial activity has been affected, according to the forecast. The Asian powerhouse is attempting to reconcile its official energy-use targets even as energy demands have surged among the country’s citizens...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
finance-commerce.com

China’s factories, households grapple with power cuts

BEIJING — Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Firms Halt Output Amid Power Use Curbs, Tight Coal Supply

(Yicai Global) Sept. 23 -- Scores of listed Chinese firms have announced production halts after several provinces, including Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Guangdong, tightened control over energy consumption and tight coal supply resulted in power shortages. Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals, which makes and sells yellow phosphorus, phosphoric acid and phosphate, said in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

China’s power cuts widen amid shortages and climate push

(Sept 24): Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations. The curbs have expanded to more than 10 provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the 21st Century Business Herald reported Friday. Several companies have reported the impacts of power curbs in filings on mainland stock exchanges.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Russia promises to boost gas supplies to Europe

Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany begins operating. “There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy