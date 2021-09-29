CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said Wednesday.

Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles. Israeli troops stood among the settlers but did not appear to be taking any action to stop them.

The Israeli military declined to comment, saying it was still gathering information.

Sami Hureini, a local Palestinian activist, said a group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep. He said they then stormed the village itself, attacking residents with clubs and stones.

He said a four-year-old boy, Mohammed Bakr, was hospitalized with a head injury.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released video of the attack and provided a similar account. It said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian residents and arrested at least one Palestinian. An Israeli soldier can be seen throwing a tear gas grenade at the Palestinian who filmed the attack and then shoving him.

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war. The territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

In addition to more than 120 authorized settlements, more radical settlers have established dozens of outposts in rural parts of the West Bank. Israeli authorities are reluctant to dismantle them because doing so usually ignites clashes between the settlers and security forces. The Palestinians and the international community consider all settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

B'Tselem said the settlers who took part in the attack came from two nearby outposts, Avigayil and Havat Maon. The area has seen a series of recent settler attacks. B'Tselem and other rights groups say Israeli forces often turn a blind eye to settler violence or side with the settlers in clashes with Palestinians.

Mohammed Amr, a local Palestinian official, said the “unprecedented” attack was aimed at driving Palestinians off the land to make way for more settlement. “The goal is to force these citizens to leave their homes and lands,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israeli police kill alleged Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem

Israeli police said Thursday that officers shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab them in east Jerusalem’s Old City She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said in a statement that the woman approached officers outside an entrance to the city’s flashpoint holy site known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Compound and to Jews as the Temple Mount. "After she approached them, she drew a knife and attempted to stab the officers at the scene, who responded by shooting at her,” police said in a statement. “Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Palestinians, including a woman from the West Bank, were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in two separate conflicts, Palestinian sources said. Alaa Zayoud, 22, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Burqin near the city of Jenin in the...
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in day of unrest

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem, a militant shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence.    On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli raid in the West Bank sparked gun battles with Hamas militants, two of them in Burqin, officials said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Settler#Israeli#Ap#Jewish
The Independent

Israel, Palestinian militants use bodies as bargaining chips

More than a year after his son was killed by Israeli forces under disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank, Mustafa Erekat is still seeking his remains.It is one of dozens of cases in which Israel is holding the remains of Palestinians killed in conflict, citing the need to deter attacks and potentially exchange them for the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip The Palestinians and human rights groups view the practice of holding bodies as a form of collective punishment that inflicts further suffering on bereaved families.“They...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Is A War Of Values

Conflicts are a frequent topic of political essays focused on Israel: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Left-Right conflict, Israel-Diaspora conflict, religious-secular conflict, etc. The key to understanding conflicts, and working to solutions, is understanding the values each side holds dear. I’ve found most conflicts are generated by a difference in values between the two sides of the conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Palestinian president hosts Israeli ministers in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian president hosted two Israeli Cabinet ministers for a late-night meeting Sunday, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides. Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij were the second group of Cabinet members to meet with Palestinian...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy