CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Actor Freddie Highmore reveals he is married

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5NUH_0cBW3QTW00

Freddie Highmore is officially a married man.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the British actor, best known for his roles in “The Good Doctor” and “Bates Motel,” revealed on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he and “a very wonderful woman” recently exchanged vows.

“It’s funny,” he told Kimmel, who had asked about Highmore’s wedding ring. “Ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured I should clarify it.”

Highmore, 29, added that he is “as happy as a Brit can be” about his new marital status.

“I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way,” he quipped, referring to a 2005 talk show appearance by actor Tom Cruise. “I know that you do that in America.”

Highmore, who did not disclose the woman’s name, also said he still feels uncomfortable using the phrase “my wife” because it “sounds very possessive,” according to the entertainment outlets.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Revealed He Got Married In Secret

It may not have been their original plan, but new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo’s secret wedding in Connecticut sounds just as special. The duo recently confirmed their marriage to People, explaining that although their big day did not happen as planned (they had hoped for a destination wedding in Provence, France), they had no complaints.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Freddie Highmore
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight reveals fate of last two couples in series finale

Married at First Sight UK finale spoilers follow. Married at First Sight has finally aired the series finale this evening (October 1) after technical issues left fans disappointed last night when E4 aired the wrong episode. Amy and Josh were left in the middle of their vow renewal last time...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram, Shocks Fans With New Look

Rob Kardashian has had endured many, many ups and downs over the course of his tumultuous career. Actually, come to think of it, the downs have been plentiful, but the ups have been in short supply. Of course, it's tough to feel bad for the guy, as he brings most...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#People#British#Bates Motel#Cox Media Group
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Lil Wayne's Gifts For Her Son: "This Is Insane"

It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.
CELEBRITIES
myhoustonmajic.com

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!. Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.
NFL
Us Weekly

Ronda Rousey Shows Postpartum Body 1 Week After Birth: I’m ‘Recovering Faster’ Than Planned

Postpartum progress! Ronda Rousey gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her bare stomach 10 days after giving birth to daughter La’akea. “My mom @annamaria7gen went back to training six days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open six weeks later [and] when she was pregnant with me, she only gained 12 pounds. I’ve decided to let her keep those records,” the professional wrestler, 34, captioned a Tuesday, October 5, mirror selfie. “My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy