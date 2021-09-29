CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

By GEIR MOULSON
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcYGY_0cBW3CMa00
Germany Russia YouTube FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russian television channel RT, listens to a question during her interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Writing on the messaging app Telegram, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called the move "a true media war" by Germany on Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

BERLIN — (AP) — YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, said RT's German branch had received a “strike” for uploading material that violated YouTube's standards on COVID-19 misinformation, and as a consequence was suspended from uploading new videos to its channel.

“During this suspension, RT DE tried to circumvent this restriction by using another YouTube channel to upload its videos,” which resulted in both channels being terminated for violating YouTube's conditions of use, it added.

Writing on the messaging app Telegram, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called the move “a true media war” by Germany on Russia.

“I’m looking forward to my native state banning Deutsche Welle and other German media in Russia without delay, as well as close the offices of ARD and ZDF,” Simonyan said, referring to Germany's main public television stations. “Not to mention sanctions on YouTube.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likened YouTube's decision to censorship.

“There are indications that Russian laws have been violated, violated rather grossly,” he said.

Asked if he believes that companies operating in other countries, like YouTube in Germany, should follow Russian laws, Peskov replied: “Of course — when it comes to violating the rights of our legal entities, moreover, our media outlets.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would ask relevant government bodies to work up retaliatory measures against German media and YouTube, adding that such a response was “not only appropriate, but also necessary.”

Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, demanded that Google restore access to RT’s YouTube channels and threatened the platform with fines and a ban if it fails to do so.

In Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the government has “taken note” of the YouTube decision.

“Since there are different accounts, particularly on Russian channels, I want to say in crystal-clear terms that this is a decision by YouTube, and the German government, or representatives of the German government, have nothing to do with this decision," Seibert told reporters. “So anyone who alleges that is putting together a conspiracy theory.”

“There is absolutely no reason for... ‘retaliation’ against German media working in Russia," he added. “Anyone who calls for such retaliation...doesn't show a good relationship with press freedom, from our point of view.”

German security services have said they consider RT’s German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.

RT, previously known as Russia Today, provides its German offering online but so far lacks a license to broadcast in Germany via a terrestrial or satellite signal.

Last month, Luxembourg rejected an application by RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite. Authorities in the country concluded that Luxembourg wasn’t the right jurisdiction to rule on the request because RT’s German service is based in Berlin and a significant part of its workforce is in Germany.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Youtube blocks and removes channels from RT DE |

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The Youtube video platform blocked and removed German channels from Russian state media RT. A spokesperson for Youtube confirmed Tuesday evening the closure of two channels at the request of the German press agency. RT DE also reported the block on its own website. Moscow-based...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
industryglobalnews24.com

YouTube deletes state-backed RT's channels over Covid-19 misinformation

RT's German-language channels were deleted on Wednesday. Russian authorities approached to develop retaliatory measures against the YouTube. Russia has threatened to block YouTube, as they deleted the RT's German-language channels, which is a Russian state-backed broadcaster. YouTube said, that RT's German-language channel had breached its Covid-19 m....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Luxembourg#Russian#Ap#Rt De#Deutsche Welle#Ard#Zdf#Kremlin
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
Russia
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.
WORLD
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey extends detention of top philanthropist

An Istanbul court Friday extended the detention of a civil society leader whose jailing without a conviction for nearly four years could see Turkey sanctioned by Europe's top human rights body. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 in connection with the 2013 rallies -- widely seen as the first serious challenge to Erdogan's nearly two-decade rule -- but then immediately rearrested on charges linked to the coup plot.
ADVOCACY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy