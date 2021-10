It’s almost time for the pumpkin drop. The 30th Fall Pumpkin Fest will return next weekend at Conneaut Lake Park. Hours are Oct. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highlight of the festival — the giant pumpkin drop — is scheduled for 5 p.m. that Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.