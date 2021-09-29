CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H5N6 avian influenza death recorded in Guangxi province

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong health officials report monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in mainland China. The case involves a 26-year-old woman living in Guilin in Guangxi, who had contact with live domestic poultry before the onset of symptoms. She developed symptoms on August 14 and was admitted for treatment on August 19. The patient has passed away.

