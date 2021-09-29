CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Life Chain returns Sunday

New Castle News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal pro-life advocates will be downtown Sunday to create a local link for the 34th annual National Life Chain. Life Chain, according to lifechain.net, is “a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing ... (and) praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”

