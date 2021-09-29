Life Chain returns Sunday
Local pro-life advocates will be downtown Sunday to create a local link for the 34th annual National Life Chain. Life Chain, according to lifechain.net, is “a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing ... (and) praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”www.ncnewsonline.com
Comments / 0