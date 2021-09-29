CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once again, military installation active-shooter exercise creates real-world havoc

By Howard Altman
Navy Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in less than a week, an active-shooter drill on a military installation led to concerns outside the gates that a tragedy was unfolding. Tuesday morning, a 911 call about an active shooter sent police and first responders to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle, but it turned out the caller did not realize officials were conducting an active shooter training exercise, the base said in a Facebook post.

