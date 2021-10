If you’re a Sopranos fan, you’re in for a real treat. The highly-anticipated prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series “The Sopranos”, will be in theaters and on HBO on October 1st. If you were a fan of the series and looking for more of a backstory on how the Sopranos came to be, that’s exactly what you will get with this film. In fact, if haven’t seen the series, the film will also make you want to see what the series was about. If you already were emerged into the series, it’ll make you dive right back into the series to the good old golden days full of mob drama.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO