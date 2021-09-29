CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verano Opens New MÜV™ Dispensary In Pinellas Park, The Company's 38th Retail Location In Florida & 86th Nationwide

 9 days ago
  • MÜV Pinellas Park is Verano's 38 th Florida storefront, and the Company's 86 th nationwide. Verano has opened nine new retail locations in Florida this year and plans to add up to four additional stores in the Sunshine State during Q4 2021.
  • The new MÜV dispensary is located on Park Boulevard North near the Belcher Road intersection, a retail corridor which sees average daily traffic of nearly 50,000 cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
  • The city of Pinellas Park is home to approximately 50,000 residents, per a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, centered between the adjacent Clearwater and St. Petersburg metropolitan areas, and is just minutes away from the Tampa Bay waterfront and Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its newest MÜV ™ dispensary located at 7263 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas Park, Florida. At 10:00 a.m. local time today, the dispensary will open and begin seeing patients, with a grand opening planned for Friday, September 27 th, at 10:00 a.m., pending all required approvals.

Verano's 38 th MÜV Florida dispensary is centrally located on the Pinellas Peninsula, in one of the state's most densely populated counties. The new MÜV storefront is accessible from both Park Boulevard North and Belcher Road, as well as from 74 th Street North through neighboring businesses. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state within a 20-mile radius of MÜV storefronts.

"Pinellas County has a lot to offer, which explains why nearly one million residents have made their homes here and why it has been an area of focused development for us," said John Tipton, President of Verano. "The opening of each new MÜV dispensary furthers our resolve to make premium medical cannabis and care available to all patients across the State of Florida."

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps ™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant MÜV Pinellas Park medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano ™, Avexia ™, Encore ™, and MÜV ™. Verano's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf ™ and MÜV ™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company's position in the marketplace, the Company's cultivation capacity, the fortification of the Company's presence in core markets, the possibility of material organic expansion, delivery of shareholder value and the ability to maintain industry-leading margins and add depth to leadership.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

Contacts:

InvestorsVeranoAaron MilesChief Investment Officer aaron@verano.holdings

MediaVeranoDavid SpreckmanVP, Marketing & Communications david@verano.holdings312-819-4852

Sard Verbinnen & Co.Gabriella Coffey / Ryan McDougald Verano-SVC@sardverb.com

Comments / 0

