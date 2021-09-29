CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson Offense Trying to Find Answers Entering Week 5

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 9 days ago

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows a little something about hard work. He came to Clemson back in 1999 as a walk-on receiver, and by the time his playing days were done, he had accomplished something very few walk-ons do. His teammates honored him by making him a team captain in 2003.

Eighteen years later, Elliott is having to push himself the same way he did in 2003, maybe even harder. This time it is not to earn the respect of his teammates—instead, it is to right the offensive ship that has run aground at his alma mater.

Entering Week 5 of the 2021 season, the offense ranks 121st nationally in total offense, 105th in scoring offense and 95th in rushing offense—those numbers have left many around the nation scratching their collective heads as to what has gone wrong.

"I think you knew just with the transition and movement upfront that there would be growing pains," Elliott said. "You are moving a new guy to center, trying to find a new left guard, a new starter at right tackle even though he had played some. D.J., he had two games. But we knew that he was very talented and capable but there was also going to be a learning curve there as a full-time starter, especially when people are game-planning for you in particular.

"And in the run game, going back to the new moving parts, it was going to take us a little time for us to get it figured out."

When asked if it was time to start scheming around the deficiencies on offense, Elliott said it is an abundance of things that make that process more challenging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QitDg_0cBW0G0700

"I think it's a couple of things, finding the right combination of guys up front and then making sure they understand the schematics and details of what we're trying to do. And then the young backs too. Sometimes the young backs get a little antsy. There were a couple of plays where if we stayed on the right track and trusted it, man, it would result in big plays.

"The last couple of weeks schematically, you have to work around the three-man front, especially with the alignments they're playing with their defensive ends, you have to do some different things with your tackles, which is new to them. You get a week of preparation but still you have to go execute it and the nuances are a little different."

While the TIger are in the midst of their worst offensive start to the season, since 2010 according to head coach Dabo Swinney, Elliott admitted that there are things that he could be doing differently to help alleviate the stress on the young quarterback.

"There are a lot of things. On the second-and-long probably could have gone with a different call," Elliott said. "It was an RPO but probably could have put D.J. in a better position. Possibly can take some of that off his plate and control it a little bit for him as a play-caller there."

But the apparent concern for Elliott is that the fans will continue to question his decision no matter what he does.

"I'll be questioned if I take all the RPO offs and hand the ball off into an eight-man box, and everyone is going to say, 'You don't know what you're doing as a coach.' So then you have to have your RPO," Elliott said. "Then when he throws an RPO out there and it gets four yards, well you need to hand the ball off and run the ball. You can't have your cake and eat it too. My point is, maybe in certain situations, take a peek at it and take the RPO off and force the run.

"I thought he made some good decisions, but there were about three plays where he didn't necessarily make the bad decision, but if you hand it off, then the run will probably be an explosive run. So you are playing that cat-and-mouse too. If you don't have the RPO on there and hand it off into a loaded box, then it's throwing the ball on the perimeter. And you don't want to slow him down by having him think too much. He has to go out there and play ball."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Takes Home NFL Way to Play Award for Hit

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver took home the NFL Way to Play Award for his heads-up hit on a fake punt in the Raiders game against the Chargers. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elliott, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
NFL
AllClemson

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed. Through the first five games...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season. On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
AllClemson

Tony Elliott Sees Improvement in Clemson Offense, Opportunity to 'Explode'

Tony Elliott saw positive signs from his beleaguered, struggling offense in Saturday's 19-13 victory over Boston College. Clemson still left points on the field, especially when it had to settle for a field goal inside the BC 5-yard line, and there were still issues converting first downs. But for an offense that came into the game ranked last in the ACC with an average of 295 yards per game, to go over 400 total yards against the Eagles gave the Tigers' offensive coordinator some confidence heading into the off week.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Even though his team lost, former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made two huge plays for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The first one came late in the first quarter when the Los Angeles Chargers saw an opportunity to run a fake punt play on fourth down. With no one covering Trevaughn Campbell at the gunner position on the punt coverage team, punter Ty Long took the snap and threw the ball out to Campbell for what should've been an easy first-down conversion.
NFL
AllClemson

What We Learned from Another Close Clemson Win over Boston College

Maybe it's year after year of easy covers, no sweats, good injury luck and playmakers who were just better than the guys on the other side. The college football gods got tired of seeing some things come seemingly easy for this squad during the regular season. Or maybe it's just this team can't find its fastball. Every year is different. Youth plays a huge role. The offensive line has struggled, and the defense has had to carry a massive burden.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

Clemson Impact Players: Get to Know 'Next Men Up'

No. 25 Clemson will be without several injured players when it takes on Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Before we take a look at who will be replacing those important Tigers, here's a look at who the team will be without in Week 5 (started in bold):. Running...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Boston College

The Clemson Tigers lead the Boston College Eagles 13-6 at halftime. With 30 minutes to play in the game, here are our thoughts on what we saw in the opening half of play. - On the first play the Tigers ran a reverse to Justyn Ross who carried the ball 15 yards to the Tigers 40.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Position Grades: Clemson-Boston College

If you are a fan of ugly wins, then the Tigers and the Eagles had to have you smiling from ear to ear. The Tigers needed four field goals and three turnovers to secure a victory over the Eagles. Without further adieu, here are our grades for the Tigers. Quarterback:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
565
Followers
712
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy