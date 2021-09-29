Data Presented At IDWeek™ 2021 Demonstrate That ALVR109, AlloVir's Investigational SARS-CoV-2-Specific T Cell Therapy, Is Reactive Against A Broad Range Of Variants, Including Delta

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced preclinical and early clinical data demonstrating that ALVR109, an investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T cell (VST) therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2, provides antiviral activity and coverage against multiple variant strains, including Delta. The data were featured today in an oral presentation at IDWeek™ 2021.

Preclinical research from Baylor College of Medicine demonstrated the ability to rapidly characterize the cellular immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in convalescent individuals and to develop VSTs targeting immunodominant T cell target antigens within the virus. This research enabled the study of ALVR109 in four patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 with at least two risk factors for poor outcomes. Two of these patients were not prior recipients of a stem cell transplant.

"The preclinical data presented today underscore the power of AlloVir's virus-specific T cell therapy platform, demonstrating the speed at which we can identify target antigens, advance these to our manufacturing process and generate highly potent VSTs that are effective against a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 variant strains, including the Delta variant," said Ann Leen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of AlloVir, and an author on the presentation. "These cells are capable of targeting not only spike, including the majority of spike-mutated T cell epitopes present in clinically important variant strains, but also four additional structural and non-structural proteins. This broad immune reactivity minimizes the potential risk of immune escape from our therapy."

When advanced into clinical study, ALVR109 was well tolerated and was associated with clinical improvement in the four enrolled transplant and non-transplant patients, with cells that expanded and persisted post-infusion. Given the profile of ALVR109 from these clinical and preclinical data and the unmet medical need in immunocompromised patients with COVID-19, AlloVir continues to make ALVR109 available to physicians in response to compassionate use requests.

Beyond SARS-CoV-2, the early clinical data presented at IDWeek reinforce the potential for AlloVir's VST therapies to address the major public health issue posed by ubiquitous respiratory viruses. The company plans to initiate a proof-of-concept study for its multi-respiratory virus-specific T cell therapy, ALVR106, targeting respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza and human metapneumovirus later this year.

About the Preclinical Data

Researchers screened peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from convalescent donors who had naturally controlled and cleared the SARS-CoV-2 virus to identify immunogenic and protective SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Of the proteins screened, a subset was identified as immunodominant and was advanced for VST manufacturing using AlloVir's proprietary, clinically validated and commercially scalable manufacturing and cell culture process.

Though initially generated against the reference strain (Wuhan), AlloVir's ALVR109 recognized other clinically important variants in in vitro testing, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Epsilon, Kappa and, most notably, Delta. These data demonstrate that polyclonal, diverse VSTs targeting multiple antigens and epitopes can minimize the risk of immune escape due to viral mutation.

About the Clinical Data

A Phase 1b clinical trial enrolled adult, high-risk, hospitalized patients with at least two risk factors for poor outcomes, including age, history of malignancy, diabetes, hypertension and prior stem cell transplant. All four patients received standard of care and a single infusion of ALVR109, which was given at one of two dose levels. ALVR109 was well-tolerated, with only one serious adverse event of cytokine release syndrome 13 days after ALVR109 infusion; this event was transient and most likely attributable to COVID-19 disease progression. All four patients experienced clinical improvement after administration of ALVR109. One patient experienced clinical improvement after administration but subsequently experienced a late COVID-19 recurrence and died nearly four weeks following treatment with ALVR109. Three of the four patients experienced clinical improvement and remain well and virus-free.

Researchers also performed exploratory studies to examine the in vivo expansion and persistence of the ALVR109 infused cells. In all four patients, substantial increases in SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells following administration were observed, and ALVR109 VSTs were detected out to at least three months post-infusion in two of the four patients.

Spyridoula Vasileiou, Ph.D., from the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, and presenting author said, "The data demonstrate that polyclonal SARS-CoV-2 VSTs can provide coverage against variant strains and, when administered to patients with COVID-19, these cells expand and persist in vivo."

