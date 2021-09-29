CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ON24 Names Leo Ryan Vice President Of Customer Success In EMEA

ON24 (ONTF) today introduced Leo Ryan as vice president of customer success in EMEA. Ryan joins the company with more than 20 years of experience leading digital innovation and marketing initiatives for companies across multiple industries, from SaaS startups to some of the world's most recognized consumer brands such as American Express, Land Rover, and Unilever.

In his role at ON24, Ryan is responsible for helping EMEA customers leverage the full power of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to create, scale, and personalize engaging digital experiences for demand generation, partner enablement, and event marketing. His appointment adds more local support for ON24 customers in the region to help accelerate their digital engagement initiatives.

"Leo has led companies through several major waves of digital transformation, from the web to mobile and social media," said Tim Collin, vice president and managing director of EMEA at ON24. "B2B customers expect consumer-like digital experiences and more of interactions with suppliers to be in digital channels. Leo's digital and consumer expertise will help our growing EMEA customer base advance their digital-first strategies and create the best experiences for their audiences."

Ryan has extensive expertise leading organizational change for companies to succeed in the digital era. Most recently, he was vice president of customer success in EMEA at Khoros and Spredfast (before its acquisition), leading enablement, account management, strategic services, training, certification, and customer support. Before that, he held various leadership positions at Ogilvy advertising, driving the agency's social media business for top brands in the United Kingdom.

"ON24 is reshaping customer engagement with a powerful sales and marketing platform that is enhancing buyer experiences and driving measurable growth," said Leo Ryan. "Companies are standardizing on the ON24 platform to convert more prospects into customers, educate and train global partners, and deliver memorable digital events. It's an exciting time to join the company and help accelerate the next phase of customer success in EMEA."

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. Learn more at ON24.com/Platform/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005093/en/

