CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Cellebrite Pioneers Industry-First Remote Mobile Device Data Collection Solution

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI, Ltd. (CLBT) ("Cellebrite"), a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the release of remote mobile data collection for Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector, the latest update of its cloud-first remote collection solution for e-discovery and corporate investigations. It is the first solution on the market with the ability to remotely retrieve evidence from iOS and Android mobile devices and Mac and Windows computers.

The introduction of remote mobile device data collection is the latest step in Cellebrite's effort to address growing enterprise organization needs in corporate investigations, e-discovery, and incident response with an integrated Endpoint Intelligence Solution that enhances their ability to take swift action against threats with industry-leading data collection and analytics capabilities that are simple, effective, and efficient.

"We focused on simplifying the employee experience during data collection and deployed our domain expertise to engineer Endpoint Inspector to automate the complexity of the collection process and limit business interruption," said Ken Basore, GM Enterprise Solutions, Cellebrite. "In Enterprises that deploy Endpoint Inspector, employees no longer need to hand over their device or spend hours with internal support personnel to follow complex procedures. We are pleased to be able to bring this value to our enterprise customers across life sciences, banking, insurance, and other industries.

The ability to unify data collection from computers and mobile devices has come at a critical time for Enterprises, with several emerging trends putting pressure on corporate investigations and the eDiscovery process:

  • Employees rely on personal devices for work:A third (33%) of people use a personal device such as a computer or smartphone to facilitate home working. Cellebrite's new remote mobile collection capability can collect evidence from devices that are inside or outside of an organization's IT network, ensuring this vital information doesn't go missing.
  • Critical communication is shifting to messaging apps: 73% of employees revealed that they use mobile and consumer messaging applications like WhatsApp for business purposes. Cellebrite's new remote mobile collection capabilities enable investigators and eDiscovery professionals to collect this information and create a richer and more complete picture of events.
  • The workforce is increasingly distributed:The rise of remote working has also led to distributed teams scattered across geographies and locations. Cellebrite's remote solution decreases the time and financial impact of collecting data from these employees - cutting out the cost and inconvenience of shipping or couriering devices to them.

Basore continued, "Corporate investigators are under serious pressure, now having to face the additional challenge of sourcing data to support cases from a geographically scattered hybrid workforce, who are using more devices and messaging services than ever before for professional communications. Today's announcement underscores the strategic importance of Cellebrite's cloud capabilities and our commitment to ensure enterprise investigators can adapt to a hybrid workforce."

Cellebrite has introduced safeguards into the solution, including its Smart Collections feature, that ensures only information relevant to the investigation is taken from any device. Employees must provide explicit consent before their data is collected and a record of this permission is automatically created as part of the discovery process for audit purposes.

This new solution is available to purchase immediately. For more information, or to request a solution demo, visit www.cellebrite.com/en/enterprise-solutions.

About CellebriteCellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project, or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Cellebrite are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to develop technologically advanced solutions and successfully integrate with the software solutions used by customers; acceptance of solutions by customers; errors, failures, defects or bugs in solutions; a failure to maintain sales and marketing personnel productivity or hire, integrate and retain additional sales and marketing personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of competition on pricing and on Cellebrite's market share; sub-optimal results from products due to misuse by customers; Cellebrite's failure to maintain and enhance its reputation and brand; inaccuracy of the estimates of Cellebrite's market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; changes to packaging and licensing models that adversely affect the ability to attract or retain customers; failure to manage future growth effectively; failure to introduce new solutions and add-ons; issues in the use of artificial intelligence resulting in reputational harm or liability; the need for additional capital to support the growth of Cellebrite's business; a failure to maintain the security of operations and the integrity of software solutions; the impact of government budgeting cycles and appropriations, early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; a decline in government budgets, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; a failure to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce Cellebrite's intellectual property or infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; perceptions or court or regulatory decisions that Cellebrite's solutions violate privacy rights; the use of solutions by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights; failure to comply with laws regarding privacy, data protection and security, technology protection, sanctions, export controls and other matters; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the final proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Adam JaffeVP of Global Communications+1 973 206 7643 adam.jaffe@cellebrite.com - or - RapidResponse@cellebrite.com

Investors Anat Earon-HeilbornVP Investor Relations+972 73 394 8440 investors@cellebrite.com

SOURCE Cellebrite

Comments / 0

Related
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions

In the era of digital transformation, organizations employ analytics to gain and maintain a competitive edge by constantly improving the value of the insights they derive from data. To achieve this strategic objective, it’s not enough to simply implement high-powered analytics software. IT leadership must “evangelize” data throughout the organization, transforming their institutional culture into one that is data-driven. In such an organization, data informs decision-making—and becomes a familiar, trusted concept—for personnel at all levels of the company.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Indico Data Launches Industry’s First Software Platform to Transform Unstructured Data into Actionable Business Insights

Automate, analyze, and apply previously unreachable unstructured data into mission critical enterprise workflows. Indico Data, the company transforming unstructured data into actionable business insights, announced the general availability of the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, the industry’s first solution to automate, analyze, and apply previously unreachable unstructured data into mission critical enterprise workflows. Delivered as a service in the private cloud, or hosted by Indico, the platform is easy to deploy, and delivers business value in days, not weeks or months.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Data Collection#Mobile Devices#Clbt#Digital Intelligence#Ios#Mac#Gm Enterprise Solutions#Ediscovery
urbanmatter.com

Using Mobile Device Management in Different iOS Devices

Learn everything there is to know about how Mobile device management iOS allows you to configure devices securely and wirelessly, whether they are corporate or employee-owned. Mobile device management is a software that allows IT departments to create policies for securing, monitoring, and managing end-user mobile devices. This covers smartphones and tablets, computers, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. MDM helps secure a business network while also allowing users to utilize their own devices and work more efficiently. An IT administrator can install, review, or remove profiles, delete passcodes, and commence a secure wipe on a managed device using the MDM service.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Qonsent Officially Launches as The First Data Privacy Consent Solution for Both Consumers and Brands

Seasoned C-level Media & Tech executives form next-generation privacy & consent engagement platform, partner with Ketch and other industry leaders to reshape data privacy landscape. Qonsent, the first data privacy enablement and engagement platform built for consumers, enables brands to build a trusted and ethical relationship with consumers by creating...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Amobee Partners with ID5 to Pioneer an EMEA Cross-Device Graph Solution for the Post-Cookie World

Amobee, a global leader in advertising technology that unifies audiences across TV, digital and social, and ID5, the market-leading identity solution provider, today announce an industry-first cross-device graph, which will support Amobee’s identity capabilities in the EMEA region. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sara Spivey, CMO at Braze. Amobee’s...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
biometricupdate.com

Tech5 contactless fingerprint biometrics for mobile devices unveiled

Tech5 has launched its contactless mobile fingerprint biometrics-capturing technology, along with an enhanced artificial intelligence-based fingerprint matching algorithm the company says provides high accuracy with low quality fingerprint images. T5-AirSnap Finger uses a smartphone’s built-in camera to perform finger detection, enhancement, image processing and scaling, generating images that can be...
CELL PHONES
Electronic Engineering Times

How to Ensure the Mobile Security for Your Remote Team

Here are a few mobile security measures that you can implement to keep your data protected when working with a remote team. Remote teams can be challenging to manage. The obstacle of protecting sensitive and critical business data and information is even greater. Over 4.3 million employees in the U.S. work from home full-time, according to figures from Global Workplace Analytics. To perform their operational duty uninterruptedly, remote workers dispersed across the globe need access to corporate data, documents, credentials, and other similar online resources. Even though technology makes this process extremely easy, it poses significant security risks as well.
CELL PHONES
cryptoslate.com

TikTok uses Ethereum layer-2 solution to drop its first NFTs collection

TikTok teams up with Immutable X to bring its users NFTs. Rapper Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch his collection this month. Growth at TikTok has been going from strength to strength, even despite claims of the app being Chinese spyware and a whole host of other controversies. However, Immutable X is a relative unknown in the world of cryptocurrency.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Insights On The Multi-Tenant Data Center Global Market To 2026 - By Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global multi-tenant data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multi-tenant, or colocation, data centers (MTDCs) refer to a service that...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Hancom Group To Launch Sejong-1 Satellite In 2022, Opening The World's First Three-tiered Remote Sensing Image Data Service

Unveil launch plan for the low earth orbit CubeSat Sejong-1 in 2022. Build the world's first Remote Sensing Image Data Service Belt with ground, air, and space components. Build on the joint venture with Infiniti Electro-Optics to compete in the ultra-high-resolution sensors market. SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Global Urban Mobility Management And Data Intelligence Solutions Market Report 2021: Advanced Technology And Intelligent Solutions Vital For Smart Mobility Of The Future

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this study, the research analyzes the different traffic management solutions (trip, vehicle, movement, congestion, distance analysis) that use location-based intelligence and road analytics solutions (event...
MARKETS
Business Insider

How to track an Amazon package on a computer or mobile device

You can track most Amazon packages from the Amazon website on your computer or via the mobile app. If the order is being shipped by Amazon's own Amazon Logistics, you can see the delivery on a live map on delivery day. If you want to track all your orders in...
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions

HBM3 IP Solution Delivers Maximum Memory Bandwidth of 921 GB/s for High-Performance Computing, AI, and Graphics SoCs. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced the industry's first complete HBM3 IP solution, including controller, PHY, and verification IP for 2.5D multi-die package systems. HBM3 technology helps designers meet essential high-bandwidth and low-power memory requirements for system-on-chip (SoC) designs targeting high-performance computing, AI and graphics applications. Synopsys' DesignWare® HBM3 Controller and PHY IP, built on silicon-proven HBM2E IP, leverage Synopsys' interposer expertise to provide a low-risk solution that enables high memory bandwidth at up to 921 GB/s.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Samsung Introduces Industry’s First Open-Source Software Solution for CXL Memory Platform

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 – Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced memory technology, today introduced the first open-source software solution, the Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK), that has been specially designed to support the Compute Express Link (CXL) memory platform. In May, Samsung unveiled the industry’s first CXL memory expander that allows memory capacity and bandwidth to scale to levels far exceeding what is possible in today’s server systems. Now, the company’s CXL platform is being extended beyond hardware to offer easy-to-integrate software tools, making CXL memory much more accessible to data center system developers for emerging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and 5G-edge markets.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy