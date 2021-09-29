CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Columbia Care Commences Cultivation Operations At 34-Acre Long Island, New York Facility; Prepares For Upcoming Introduction Of Whole Flower Program

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., has received approval from the New York State Department of Health to commence cultivation and processing operations at its new facility in eastern Long Island, New York. The first harvest is planned for Q4 2021.

"As New York gears up for whole flower in the medical program and future adult-use sales, we will be ready with our scaled and vertically-integrated operations," said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. "This is an incredible time for the state's cannabis program. Local leadership is taking swift action to create the foundation on which the program can grow to meet the needs of all New Yorkers in what will be one of the largest markets in the U.S. These steps forward will help create a framework that encourages a more accessible legal market and a more equitable industry. We are grateful for the support we have received from our home state and look forward to contributing to the rollout of its new cannabis vision."

The acquisition of the Riverhead location was announced in April 2021. The first phase of cultivation will entail 30,000 square feet of canopy, to begin a perpetual harvest cycle in the fourth quarter. Subsequent phases will utilize more of the 740,000 square feet of operational greenhouse space and 200,000 square feet of incremental grow capacity. The expanded square footage will support the growing medical market, with the potential for inclusion in the forthcoming adult use program, with canopy caps expected, and will also eventually provide cultivation space for potential social equity business collaborations as New York's cannabis industry evolves.

This facility will serve Columbia Care's four existing medical dispensaries across the state as well as wholesale distribution to the New York metropolitan area, one of the most densely populated urban areas in the United States. Presently, the Long Island location offers supplemental cultivation capacity for the Company's existing Rochester facility that has served more than 150,000 medical patients since 2015. As a current Registered Organization, Columbia Care intends to add an additional four medical dispensaries in New York, for a total of eight dispensaries in the state, three of which will be co-located with adult-use, pending regulatory approval.

For more information, visit www.col-care.com.

About Columbia CareColumbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005298/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefreshtoast.com

Medical Flower Now Allowed In New York

These changes will give New Yorkers access to whole flower that has undergone standardized procedures and testing protocols, ensuring quality and safety. New York’s Cannabis Control Board is moving quickly to make up for the lost time under the previous administration. In the group’s first meeting since incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped in and nominated people for the board, they approved raw cannabis flower as a medical product effective immediately.
POLITICS
TheStreet

NUGS Unveils New LA Dispensary Brand And Coming Cultivation Expansion Involving New Licensed Indoor Grow Facility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) ("NUGS" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders as the Company begins to deploy its newly acquired licenses, including the upcoming grand opening of the Company's customer-facing cannabis dispensary brand, "MDRN Tree," which will open its first Los Angeles location sometime this fall.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

New York Bariatric Group Acquires Long Island Bariatric, PLLC

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYBG, the leading bariatric practice with offices throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, acquires Long Island Bariatrics, PLLC, an independent bariatric practice with a strong presence in eastern Long Island, NY. As Long Island Bariatric, PLLC joins NYBG, it will extend its service line to include the all-inclusive bariatric one-day clearance, which expedites a required workup towards weight loss surgery.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

New York prepares for Monday vaccine deadline: Gov. Hochul releases preventable health care staffing shortage

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The clock is ticking as New York is approaching the vaccination mandate deadline for healthcare workers. If healthcare employees choose not to get vaccinated by the deadline, they can lose their jobs. In preparation for the Monday deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to help the healthcare staffing shortage before it gets worse.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Medical Marijuana#Acre#Columbia Care Inc#Neo#Cchwf#Fse#The Company Rrb#New Yorkers#Columbia Care
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Only In Northern California

The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop

Westport is a tiny hamlet located right along California State Route 1. The coastal community is unincorporated with a population of just 60 residents, so you may be tempted to pass right through if you find yourself traveling in the area. However, we would strongly advise you not to overlook this wonderful little town on […] The post The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop appeared first on Only In Your State.
WESTPORT, CA
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy