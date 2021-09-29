CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, NY

Montrose Environmental Group Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Montrose") (MEG) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by the Company of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $62.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). The offering was upsized from the previously announced 1,750,000 shares. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, funding acquisitions or business expansion, working capital, capital expenditures such as investments in research, development and software, or the repayment of debt.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as joint leading book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Stifel, Needham & Company, Capital One Securities and BNP PARIBAS are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois, 60606, by phone at +1(800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021 and became effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Montrose

Montrose is an environmental services company that supports government and commercial organizations with a range of services, from air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, permitting, engineering, and remediation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's registration statement for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

