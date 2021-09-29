CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UATP And Uber For Business Partner For Global Acceptance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP and Uber for Business (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report announced today a strategic partnership in which UATP will be integrated into Uber Wallet, enabling travelers to use UATP accounts for rides with Uber as well as orders through Uber Eats. These features will be available in the coming weeks.

"For businesses around the world, the way work gets done looks different these days. Yet, the fundamental goals have remained the same - continue building great products, while uncovering new ways to not just fulfill customer demand, but delight customers and keep them happy," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. "That's why we're proud to partner with UATP, allowing UATP corporate account holders to expense rides and meals with Uber easily and efficiently. We look forward to working with UATP to help provide a frictionless customer journey from the booking process all the way through to payment and reconciliation, while creating an intuitive way for companies to improve their operations."

The Uber app is available in 71 countries and over 10,000 cities, with over 16 million trips completed worldwide. UATP account holders will now have access to Uber's on-demand network and have ride and meal information supplied on statements. Uber is the first rideshare platform company to connect with the UATP network.

"It's fantastic that this partnership lets UATP corporate travelers pay for rides and meals for Uber with UATP," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "With the added pressures in today's business travel, it is imperative to place as much ease on the traveler as possible. UATP acceptance for Uber for Business does that and fulfills a strategic vision for both companies."

The collaboration between the two companies enables Uber for Business to have a new source of global traveler for Uber usage and UATP to have expanded Network volume. The corporate traveler gets an additional portion of the trip centralized within one payment stream. It's a true win-win-win solution.

For more information, visit UATP.com

About UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF: PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report; APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (CEA) - Get China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Sponsored ADR Class H Report; Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report; EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business is a platform that brings the best of Uber's innovations and solutions to the world's organizations at scale. By providing businesses of any size with access to rides, meals, and delivery, Uber for Business enables companies to improve operations and put people first. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has helped unlock employee productivity and elevated customer experiences for more than 150,000 organizations around the world. For more, visit our website.

Contact: UATP Corporate Communications Wendy Ward, wward@uatp.com +1 202 250 4665

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uatp-and-uber-for-business-partner-for-global-acceptance-301387086.html

SOURCE UATP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

FlexClub And Untapped Global Partner To Unlock EMobility For On-demand Workers

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexClub, a marketplace for vehicle subscriptions, has partnered with Untapped Global, a pioneer of "Smart Asset Financing™, and ITALIKA, the leading motorcycle manufacturer in Mexico, to offer electric vehicle subscriptions to on-demand workers in Mexico and South Africa. This will make over 2,000 electric vehicles - including 1,000 electric motorcycles - more accessible for independent workers, using platforms such as Uber, Rappi, and Bolt.
BUSINESS
Midland Daily News

Thumb Area Transit partners with Uber

Thumb Area Transit is now offering a new way for residents to reserve rides to get around. The transportation agency announced last week that it is partnering with Uber for a new pilot program for helping residents with their transportation needs. Ken Jimkowski, the director of Thumb Area Transit, said...
TRAFFIC
martechseries.com

Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific

Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance organic search announced its expansion into Asia through a JV with Fast Track, the accelerator. Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific, Bringing Enterprise Organic Search Technology to a Fast-Growing Market. Through a strategic partnership with...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Verifone Partners With BitPay, Will Accept Crypto

The point of sale company, Verifone, has partnered with BitPay, allowing cryptocurrency to be accepted at any retail store that uses the Verifone points-of-sale pin pads in the U.S. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. While shopping in stores...
ECONOMY
