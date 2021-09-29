CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykit Announces 10" Touch Display To Support Workplace Experience Solutions

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skykit is proud to offer an all-in-one 10.1" touch digital display, the Skykit SKD10, to be used with their Skykit Turf product line that supports space and room booking and check-in for office environments. The device is Skykit's first product release in the display space to complement their growing line of digital signage media players in their hardware line and is available immediately.

The Skykit SKD10 devices run on Android 10, are touchscreen-enabled, and are enabled for Skykit Control , Skykit's leading enterprise-grade device management platform. Skykit Control allows users to manage their network's fleet of devices, remotely monitor, update, enable device lockdown, and more. The SKD10 includes premium features built in, is competitively priced and is stocked in the United States.

The SKD10 device is designed to work seamlessly with Skykit Turf 's two workplace experience solutions: Check-In and Space Booking. Turf Check-In enables organizations and building managers to track and register guests and employees as they enter the space, all through an easy-to-use touch or non-touch interface. Turf Space Booking allows employees or visitors to book meeting rooms, office or hoteling space directly from the device, or remotely from their calendar. The SKD10 also features a full surround LED light bar to show space status and availability. With convenient features like touchless check-in, calendar integration, and automatic space release for abandoned spaces, Turf makes it easy for organizations to reduce wasted admin time and make the most of their space while keeping employees safe.

"The SKD10 addresses a key market need as organizations struggle with the availability and cost of touch-screen displays," said Paul Lundberg, Skykit's CTO, "we're excited to deploy the SKD10 into environments that require reliable and secure devices that can be remotely managed."

One device can seamlessly be used for multiple functions by working interchangeably with Skykit Turf and Skykit Beam , Skykit's Digital Signage Software. Skykit Beam allows users to easily manage, update and display messaging, promotions, interactive kiosks, and more across any network.

About Skykit LLCSkykit is a leading provider of workplace experience tools and cloud-based digital signage solutions that streamline customer and employee communication. The company's award-winning platform is scalable, making it a perfect choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries.

Launched in 2016, Skykit currently provides digital signage solutions and workplace experience software to hundreds of organizations using tens of thousands of screens around the world.

Keep up with the latest company news by following us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact Mark Rentz Director of Marketing mark.rentz@skykit.com

Sales Contact sales@skykit.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skykit-announces-10-touch-display-to-support-workplace-experience-solutions-301387051.html

SOURCE Skykit

