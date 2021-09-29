Flowhub Appoints Former Uber Executive Leandre Johns As Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub, the leading cannabis retail point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, today announced the appointment of former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The strategic hire brings key financial and business expertise to Flowhub's executive team as the company continues to expand alongside the cannabis industry.

Flowhub, founded when the first legal adult-use stores opened in Colorado in 2014, created technology to disrupt antiquated systems and replace them with innovative, modern tools that redefine the cannabis space. Like Flowhub's quest, Uber uprooted a bureaucratic system and reimagined the entire transportation sector with their technology. With Johns on-board, Flowhub will continue to push boundaries with their technology with the ultimate goal of federal legalization.

"Flowhub is working to make safe cannabis products accessible to every adult on planet Earth. Mainstream adoption and legalization has been and always will be our main mission, and we will continue to push the industry forward with market-defining technology. Flowhub's platform is a vehicle for legalization by providing ID checks, transparent transactions, simple compliance automation for business owners, all-the-while while creating a seamless experience for the consumers shopping in stores and online," says Kyle Sherman, Flowhub's Founder & CEO. "We are excited to have someone on board who has a proven track record of breaking barriers with technology and redefining an entire industry."

"The legalization of cannabis not only has far ranging implications on mainstream industries such as alcohol and tobacco, pharma, and health and wellness, but also on society from a policing and prison standpoint. There is no other industry as exciting and dynamic as cannabis right now. That's why I'm thrilled to join Kyle and the Flowhub team," said Johns. "Their retail platform sets the benchmark in the industry, and the team's passion for their work combined with the company's innovation is unmatched."

As General Manager at Uber and an early executive, Johns helped build the ride-sharing app into the powerhouse company it is today. Johns joins Flowhub with over 15 years of experience across finance, operations, strategic development and investing in the transportation and technology sectors. Outside of overseeing operations, he will also focus on strategic decision-making and team structuring to maximize customer success. He currently serves on various non-profit boards and is an active investor and advisor to several startups.

"There is an optimistic, yet cautionary lesson we learned from the pandemic: Dispensaries were deemed essential, yet here we are in a world where cannabis is still federally illegal," said Sherman. "We have a lot of work to do."

About FlowhubFlowhub is the cannabis retail software company that helps dispensaries by providing compliance, point of sale, inventory tracking, and business intelligence solutions. As the first Metrc integrator with first-to-market mobile check-in, point-of-sale, and inventory management applications, Flowhub processes over three billion dollars in cannabis sales annually and empowers more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to simplify their daily dispensary workflows. Flowhub is proud to be a founding member of the Cannabis Trade Federation and the US Cannabis Council committed to advancing social equity and federal cannabis legalization, and has awarded over $1 Million in free software through its Social Equity Program. Flowhub is a privately held company headquartered in Denver. Investors include Poseidon, Evolv Ventures, Headline and Green Lion Partners. For more information visit flowhub.com.

