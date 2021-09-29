Neurolens Names Mark Kremer Chief Revenue Officer

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his announcement as CEO, Pierre Bertrand has simplified the leadership structure of Neurolens to ensure unified focus on maintaining the rapid growth trajectory of the organization.

"As I think about the impressive success this company has experienced in recent years, a key element has been the world-class colleagues who have joined us on our journey to transform eyecare beyond 20/20 vision," said Bertrand. "Today, we employ over 100 talented, dedicated people, serving almost 500 eyecare providers."

Bertrand continued, "In order to achieve our ambitions and prepare ourselves for continued growth, we must have the leadership in place to continue to develop and harness the power of this incredible team, allowing us to continue to support our independent eyecare provider customers and change patient lives."

The makeup up of Neurolens' leadership team includes individuals with proven track records of excellence in the optical, pharmaceuticals and medical device industries.

Mark Kremer has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer, a key role that Bertrand states "will enable Neurolens' Commercial organization to become even stronger in the years ahead. Mark and I have known each other for over a decade, having innovated and delivered results together since our days at Pfizer, and I know that he will take our team and customers to the next level. I couldn't have a better righthand person as we head into years of continued growth." Mark has over two decades of proven excellence in the optical, biotech and pharmaceutical industries, where he has successfully built commercial teams.

In addition, Danny Perales as Chief Operating Officer will remain focused on regulatory, quality and international business; Aric Plumley as Chief Technology Officer will remain focused on Research & Development, product, and innovation pipeline; Gregory Boisse as Vice President of Strategy and Operations will oversee manufacturing, sales enablement and supply chain functions; Brant Southwell as Vice President of Marketing will continue to set long-term organizational growth strategies into action.

About NeurolensInspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, Neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the nearly 65% of US adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work . The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

