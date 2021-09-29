CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Orthofix Provides Business Update

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Orthofix Medical, Inc. Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today provided a business update. The Company has experienced the impact of higher than expected volumes of deferred or rescheduled elective procedures resulting from hospital procedural restrictions, both in the U.S. and internationally, associated with the recent surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. As a result, the Company expects revenue growth for the third quarter of 2021 to be consistent with, or a low single-digit increase over, third quarter 2020 revenue.

"Throughout 2021, we have seen the positive results of our key strategic initiatives, despite the ongoing uncertainty associated with COVID-19," said Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek. "While the overall elective procedure market has again taken a downward trend as a result of the pandemic, we are confident in our vision and ability to accelerate the growth of our business."

Mr. Serbousek continued, "We remain dedicated to delivering innovative, high-value solutions to physicians to improve patient mobility. Over the near term, we are focused on driving the adoption of the M6-C™ artificial cervical disc, the FITBONE™ limb lengthening system, and our recently bolstered 3D-printed titanium spinal interbody portfolio. In addition, we will continue to invest for growth, in particular with the expansion of our biologics portfolio and the development of innovative new bone growth therapy products."

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 10-K"). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements that we make may turn out to be wrong (due to inaccurate assumptions that we make or otherwise), and our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim any duty to update, our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005315/en/

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

FSRA provides updates on industry trends

As a whirlwind year for the mortgage industry in Ontario inches toward a close, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has highlighted the growing use of licensed mortgage brokerages for new home purchases and the increasing prominence of private lenders as significant recent trends. Delivering updates on the...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Orphazyme Provides Regulatory And Financial Updates

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 22/2021Company Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen - October 5 , 20 2 1 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). The company also announces that it now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million compared to prior guidance of approximately DKK 50 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kingfisher Provides Update on Regional Exploration at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on regional exploration at the Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia. Ridge and spur...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

MinervaX Provides Clinical And Leadership Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MinervaX, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), today announces clinical progress on its maternal GBS vaccine as well as multiple additions to its leadership teams. MinervaX is developing a maternal vaccine for the prevention...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Providence Business Journal launches new daily business news site

American City Business Journals, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, has launched the Providence Business Journal, joining 44 other cities across the country and extending the company’s mission to provide business intelligence and networking opportunities to business owners and executives to the Ocean State. At a time when...
PROVIDENCE, RI
TheStreet

Lordstown Motors Provides Production And Financial Update

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), ("Lordstown Motors" or the "Company"), a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that the Company and Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs in the Company's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. In connection with this announcement, the Company is today updating its production plan and financial outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofix#Sales Representatives#Sec#Company#Fitbone
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy