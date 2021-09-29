Norwex® Introduces New Prebiotic Deodorant And Moisture-Rich Body Lotion To Lysere™ Personal Care Collection

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex®, the Norwegian cleaning and personal care brand with over a quarter-century legacy of improving quality of life through radically reducing chemicals in homes, released the latest products in its Lysere™ line of personal care products, Prebiotic Deodorant and Moisture-Rich Body Lotion. Norwex products are as safe and clean as they are effective, which is why they have banned more than 2,700 ingredients and animal testing from their product development process.

"The clinically proven formulas work to restore the skin's protective barrier," said Patricia Finn, US Chief Marketing Officer at Norwex. "Suitable for every skin type, the deodorant is clinically proven to provide 48 hours of odor protection and the lotion is clinically proven to provide 24 hours of moisturization."

Lysere™ Prebiotic DeodorantThe vegan deodorant, with a super-clean formula, works without potentially harmful chemicals like aluminum, parabens and synthetic fragrances to fight odors for up to 48 hours.

Inulin and Fructose are a prebiotic blend that promotes the growth of good bacteria already present on the skin. Additionally, Lysere™ Prebiotic Deodorant contains potent Nordic antioxidants including Red Algae, Bilberry, Lingonberry and Sea Buckthorn that help fight free radicals to keep the skin healthy and maintain its natural pH balance. Certified Organic ingredients including Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Leaf Oil and Cocoa Butter soften and smooth while helping control underarm odor.

"Sweat is actually odorless until it mingles with odor-causing bacteria that hang out around dark, warm underarms," said Christine Lee, US Director of Product Development at Norwex. "But beneficial bacteria, when healthy and thriving, can easily crowd out these odorous types to help neutralize odor, as opposed to pore-clogging chemicals from other products that disrupt the natural sweating process."

Lysere™ Moisture-Rich Body LotionWith a deeply hydrating blend of plant oils, this nurturing, protecting lotion is clinically proven to help revive the skin's appearance and bring it to its optimal state: hydrated, restored and naturally glowing. In addition, Lysere™ Moisture-Rich Body Lotion is dermatologist-, skin irritant- and allergy-tested, and free from parabens, phthalates, GMOs, gluten, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes and fragrances.

Formulated to strengthen the skin's natural barrier to help protect from everyday environmental aggressors, Lysere™ Moisture-Rich Body Lotion helps maintain the skin's natural balance of healthy bacteria while providing 24 hours of moisture. Nordic antioxidants, including Sea Buckthorn Oil and organic Bearberry Leaf Extract, protect the skin by helping to neutralize free radicals and guard against irritants.

To view the full list of ingredients, get a glimpse of the Norwegian Experience and purchase Lysere™ products, visit Norwex.com.

About Norwex Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a direct sales company that has been radically reducing harmful chemicals in our homes for more than 27 years. From its flagship Norwex Microfiber with BacLock®, its exclusive silver antimicrobial agent, to superior cleaning and personal care products, Norwex's innovative solutions help families lead cleaner, healthier lives. Learn more at https://norwex.com/.

For media inquiries: Marianne Ortiz TruePoint Communications marianne@truepointagency.com (484) 557-8873

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwex-introduces-new-prebiotic-deodorant-and-moisture-rich-body-lotion-to-lysere-personal-care-collection-301387407.html

SOURCE Norwex