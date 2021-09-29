CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DefenAge® Skincare Announces PRO EXCLUSIVE Line, Only Available In Medical Practices And Not Online

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, announces today the launch of the new DefenAge PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition product line, available solely through medical aesthetic service providers.

More defensins = more anti-aging power: DefenAge PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition has an increased concentration of DefenAge's proprietary age-reversing molecule, Age-Repair Defensins®. Proven to reduce global signs of aging and ignite a wound-healing response in the skin, defensins are one of the most powerful anti-aging technologies available. Now, consumers can access even more potent defensins-packed formulas through their aesthetic providers.

Due to its high concentration of defensins, the DefenAge PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition will only be available through professional offices and is not purchasable online or via social media.

The professional community is buzzing:The clinical team who performed the most advanced and sophisticated clinical study on defensins provided comments on the new launch.

"There are a few indicators showing that the increase in the concentration of defensins in the formulas will be beneficial; for example, we know that the 8-in-1 BioSerum, which contains meaningfully more defensins than the 24/7 Barrier Balance Cream, produces enhanced results versus the cream both when it is used alone as a topical skincare or in conjunction with aesthetic treatments. I expect that patients may respond to the DefenAge PRO Exclusive products faster, improvement may be observed at higher levels, and we may see a wider range of results," said dermatologist Amy Forman Taub, MD, Lincolnshire, IL.

"As a dermatologist, I am looking forward to offering my patients DefenAge PRO Exclusive skin care products. An expansion of the DefenAge product portfolio will give me the flexibility to tailor skincare protocols according to the patient's individual needs. To the best of my knowledge, the other key performance ingredients in the DefenAge formulations are already at their optimal top-performance concentrations, so increasing the defensin concentration to further improve the appearance of photodamage makes sense to me. With a higher but still well tolerated concentration of defensins, DefenAge PRO will allow me to customize a patient's skin care regimen because there is no such thing as 'one size fits all'," adds dermatologist Vivian Bucay, MD , San Antonio, TX.

"Our body produces less of our own defensins as we become older. Applying additional defensin-molecules will help complement the body's own response and boost the results of aesthetic treatments, including fractional and ablative lasers, and RF- or 'cold' microneedling. I will also not be surprised to see enhanced benefits from combining the DefenAge PRO Exclusive treatment and neurotoxin or filler injections," comments facial plastic surgeon, Gregory Keller, MD, FACS, Santa Barbara, CA.

Exclusivity for medical professionals:Since the launch of its first products in 2015, DefenAge has been committed to, and focused on distribution through medical aesthetic service providers. As a premium, professional-grade brand, DefenAge is very selective on the authorization of distributors, has never approached the mass market of department stores, and never authorized sales on aggregation websites such as Amazon, e-Bay, or Walmart.com. The new DefenAge PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition line extends this tradition of professional exclusiveness and provides a superior product that will only be available in medical aesthetic practices.

"The aesthetic clinical market has always wanted and asked for a competitive advantage," shared Tom Kissel, DefenAge's Vice President of Sales. "The aesthetic clinical community demands proprietary product offerings, to not compete directly with the manufacturers on the direct-to-consumer market, products to not be sold online, rewards for product loyalty, and expects the industry to help drive patients into their offices. For the last 20 years, medical professionals have been looking for an exclusive edge on the competition, now we are bringing it to them."

"To some extent, we are going against the stream," states DefenAge's CEO, Nikolay Turovets. "When everyone is trying to sell online, DefenAge PRO EXCLUSIVE goes out of the internet, but we believe that this approach will deliver exactly what doctors are looking for - exclusivity. Medical aesthetic professionals will be able to offer the PRO line to their patients without competing with the internet. DefenAge always innovates, starting from technology, formulations, the way we prove product performance, and now in our marketing approach."

Professional aesthetic providers can register for their PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition here .

About DefenAge® : DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

@defenageskincare

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defenage-skincare-announces-pro-exclusive-line-only-available-in-medical-practices-and-not-online-301387247.html

SOURCE DefenAge

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

