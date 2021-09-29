CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

EcoChain, Inc. Appoints Mary O'Reilly As Chief People Officer

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

ALBANY, NY, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the appointment of Mary O'Reilly as Chief People Officer.

The Chief People Officer will be defining and executing on people strategies and operating systems for MTI business lines to successfully scale and meet its business objectives. In this competitive technology job market, the CPO will drive the company's culture and programs to ensure it is getting the right people and developing the best operating processes, IT systems and employee experiences to retain top talent.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "As we continue to execute on our growth strategy it is imperative that we have the right systems in place to attract, retain and focus on building out our team in a strategic and thoughtful manner. Mary brings a wealth of experience with large and growing enterprises and is perfectly suited as we continue to expand in line with our started goals."

Mary O'Reilly stated, "I am excited to join the MTI team at this junction as they are clearly on a strong growth trajectory. I believe my skillset lends itself optimally for MTI especially in this expansion phase where key operating systems, processes and people are essential for continued success."

Mary has spent the last 20 years in operations and organizational development roles helping build startups and transform large media organizations. Prior to EcoChain, Mary was the Chief Operating Officer of nonprofit Farm Sanctuary, and VP of Human Resources at Viacom, bringing the brands MTV, Vh1, TV Land and Comedy Central into the digital content landscape. Before Viacom, she helped build and scale several media and technology startups including Meadowlark Media, Dstillery, CBS Interactive, Alloy and Organic, Inc. Mary is an advisor to several startup organizations through SHINE People, the people & talent advisory collective she founded. She is also a volunteer at iMentor and The David Lynch Foundation, bringing meditation to veterans and at-risk populations. She is an early member of Chief, the private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

Mary holds a BA degree in Psychology from Antioch University and is pursuing her MA in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at Harvard University.

About EcoChain, Inc.

EcoChain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra-low cost green data centers focused on cryptocurrency mining. For more information about EcoChain, please visit www.ecochainmining.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President PCG Advisory, Inc.646.823.8656 Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Global Arena Holding To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference On October 27, 2021

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that on the heels of a well-received presentation this past September, the Company has been invited to once again present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 27, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces The Promotion Of Timothy L. Meyer To Executive Vice President - Asset Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - Get Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced the promotion of Timothy L. Meyer to Executive Vice President - Asset Management, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Meyer, 46, previously served as the Company's Senior Vice...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bluebird Bio Provides Update On Upcoming Planned Business Separation

Bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) - Get bluebird bio, Inc. Report today announced the filing by 2seventy bio of an updated Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Form 10 reflects bluebird bio's plans for a tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio as a publicly traded company. The spin-off is on track to be completed by early November 2021. bluebird bio also announced the appointment of Najoh Tita-Reid and Sarah Glickman to the bluebird bio board of directors. Upon effectiveness of the Form 10, Ms. Glickman will also be a member of the board of directors of 2seventy bio and will step down from the bluebird bio board of directors upon completion of the spin-off.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Daseke, Inc. To Release Third Quarter Results On October 22, 2021

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) - Get Daseke, Inc. Report (or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on October 22, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
TheStreet

HAVN Life Receives Extension Of Six Months To Hold Its Annual General Meeting From The Registrar Of Companies, British Columbia

VANCOUVER ,BC , Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the " Company" or " HAVN Life") announces that it has been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its first Annual General Meeting under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia). The six months extension is from October 8, 2021, to April 8, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

JIC Bank Chooses Cyberbank Core By Technisys To Expand Digital Banking Presence In The US

JIC Bank moves its core banking system to the cloud, offering freedom and personalized choice to customers. MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JIC Bank chooses Cyberbank from Technisys, the cloud-native, next-gen digital and core banking platform to deliver differentiated, and tailored, financial products to consumers and small/medium businesses, at point of need.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) ("ICOA" or the "Company") a publicly traded Nevada company and a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions, announces it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares to date.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecochain#Mechanical Technology#Mti#The Company#Cpo#Viacom#Mtv#Vh1
TheStreet

Aegle Launches Pre-sales Of N95s With Ascend's Acteev® Antimicrobial Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegle, a high-quality American-made PPE manufacturer and health-tech company, said on Tuesday it had launched pre-sales of its first NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)-certified N95 respirator made with Acteev Protect™, the patented antimicrobial material made by Ascend Performance Materials. Award-winning Acteev is embedded with active zinc ions that quickly and safely destroy bacteria and microbes that cause degradation, mildew and odor in masks and other articles.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company", "UFG", "we", or "our") announced today that its 2021 third quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on November 4, 2021. An earnings call will be held at 9:00 a.m. central time on that date to allow securities analysts, shareholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2021 third quarter results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Ginkgo Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ("Ginkgo") f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) ("Soaring Eagle"). Ginkgo develops platform...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Charter Downgraded to Underweight by Wells Fargo

Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report shares fell Friday, after Wells Fargo downgraded the cable TV giant to underweight from equal weight, lowering its price target to $665 from $848. The issue is fundamentals, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a commentary cited by...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) ("the Company" or "EFSC") will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-800-377-9510 (Conference ID #7088056). The webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call's completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC3Q2021. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Telivity Inc. Launches Centel - Its Managed IoT Platform-as-a-Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telivity Inc. launched Telivity Centel, its fully managed, AI-ready, IoT Platform-as-a-Service. The Centel platform allows development teams in businesses of all sizes to start building their smart tech stacks without dealing with usual architecture challenges or steep and long learning curves while granting maximum flexibility and scalability. Telivity Centel platform provides companies with a low-cost resolution of the barrier-to-entry challenges currently associated with IoT adoption and IoT projects while using intelligent automation and a managed service model to dramatically reduce initial investment and ongoing operating costs. Telivity's team includes co-creators and current Mainflux IoT Platform project maintainers, using that highly acclaimed open source technology as a core of the Centel platform.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SS&C To Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss third quarter 2021 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy