CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

All UltFone Softwares Are Compatible With IPhone 13

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, Apple announced the awaited iPhone 13 series, and it arrived in the market by September 23. The latest iPhone runs on iOS 15, and as the OS system is new, few applications complement its use. Nevertheless, UltFone-an emerging global software provider- announced that all their applications are compatible with iPhone 13 series. The applications include the iOS system repair, iOS data manager, iOS location Changer, and WhatsApp transfer.

Following the announcement, Mike Lee, CEO of UltFone, said, "It is a delight to hear about the launch of iPhone 13, and we don't want the customers to think twice before buying it. At UltFone, we have always ensured that all products are a perfect fit for the customer's needs. All our applications are programmed using the latest firmware; hence, they are equally good for iOS 15."

The official website of UltFone contains comprehensive details about all these software that include the download method, features, guide, risks involved, and FAQs, so the user is familiar with processing's of the application.

UltFone iOS data manager

UltFone iOS data manager is one of the best-selling products of the company and has helped tons of users keep their data protected. The salient features of the software include one-click photos import, smooth iOS data management, and easy backup and restore. The features of the software makes it a must-have for all users, and it's fortunate that iPhone 13 users can enjoy it too.

UltFone iOS System Repair is technologically advanced software with powerful features to resolve iOS system issues. It lets you fix 150+ iOS system issues, such as iPhone stuck on the Apple logo, black screen, recovery mode, and so on. Moreover, you are not required to have technical skills to use this tool as it is a very user-friendly software that gives quick and effective results.

UltFone WhatsApp Transfer allows you to transfer WhatsApp data directly from iPhone to iPhone, iOS to Android, and Android to Android. With UltFone WhatsApp Transfer, your WhatsApp chats, contacts, and WhatsApp call history will be transferred to your new iPhone within a couple of minutes. The wonderful news is that the software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 13 series.

UltFone iOS Location Changer allows you to easily and quickly change the GPS location on your iOS device. The 1-click to change location feature lets you spoof your device location to anywhere within seconds.

How to Participate

You can participate in the giveaway by visiting:

About UltFone:

UltFone is a professional software provider offering fully integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, etc. The company is trusted by famous websites, including PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more.

For more information, visit the official website of UltFone: https://www.UltFone.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UltFone/Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltFoneYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-ultfone-softwares-are-compatible-with-iphone-13-301387462.html

SOURCE Ultfone

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Android#Apple Logo#Ios#Changer#Ultfone Ios System Repair
Design Taxi

New EU Proposal Will Mandate All Phones To Use USB-C, Even The iPhone

Earlier this week, it was reported that the European Commission was working on a new law that would see all smartphones using the same charging cable. Now, more of the proposal—which will force manufacturers to come up with a “universal charging solution”—has come to light. Politicians in Europe have shown...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Are iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories compatible with iPhone 13 models?

In 2020, Apple launched iPhone 12 series with new magnetic MagSafe accessories including wireless chargers, protective cases, and wallets. The new iPhone 13 models are slightly thicker than iPhone 12 models and have a larger camera module. Now, the question arises are those MagSafe accessories compatible with iPhone 13 series?
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max aren't rendering all apps in 120Hz

The iPhone 13 lineup officially went on sale on Friday September 24. As pre-order arrive to their customers' doorsteps or Apple Stores in most markets, folks have noticed that the ProMotion feature isn't working consistently. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max both feature Apple's ProMotion displays, meaning they...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
ithinkdiff.com

iPhone 13 Dual SIM and eSIM – All you need to know

The latest flagship iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support Dual SIM with either two active eSIMs or a nano-SIM and an eSIM. An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables users to activate a cellular plan from their carrier without a physical nano-SIM. iPhone 13 Dual SIM and eSIM can be used to keep two phone numbers on a single device simultaneously.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

iPhone 13: Here are the MagSafe-compatible cases you need right now

Now that your brand-spanking-new iPhone 13 has arrived (or is on the way), it’s time to start thinking about protecting your baby. After all, it’s only a matter of time before your phone falls out of your pocket or makes contact with your keys, so it’s worth the extra investment now to prevent future damages.
NFL
Cult of Mac

Moment rolls out 3 new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 cases

Accessories brand Moment has launched three new case styles in its iPhone 13 collection. They’re all MagSafe compatible to go with the magnetic technology in your new handset. Moment launches 3 new iPhone 13 cases. Clear cases. Moment’s new cases for iPhone 13 are clear, silicone in an array of...
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

All the differences between iPhone 12 and 13

Apple releases its flagship smartphone every year around September to October. Though the competition is there, being able to manufacture its own chip alongside developing the software gives Apple a performance advantage over most other brands. When it comes to high-end phones, Apple’s main competition is usually itself, since users...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iPhone 13 Teardowns Reveal Battery Capacities Across All Four Models

Apple said all four iPhone 13 models feature larger batteries compared to previous generations, as confirmed by the battery capacities:. The battery capacities for all four iPhone 13 models are consistent with those discovered in a Chinese database earlier this year. For comparison, here are the battery capacities for iPhone...
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

Exposure Software releases new update Exposure X7 of their all inclusive photo editor

The software company Exposure has just released their brand new update of their flagship software Exposure X7. As a direct rival to lightroom, Exposure X7 is a powerful RAW photo editing package the company say that it will handle anything you throw at it in terms of photo editing needs. New features include intelligent masking, selectable workspaces, unified crop and transform tools, improved noise reduction, and improved colour fidelity.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy