All UltFone Softwares Are Compatible With IPhone 13

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, Apple announced the awaited iPhone 13 series, and it arrived in the market by September 23. The latest iPhone runs on iOS 15, and as the OS system is new, few applications complement its use. Nevertheless, UltFone-an emerging global software provider- announced that all their applications are compatible with iPhone 13 series. The applications include the iOS system repair, iOS data manager, iOS location Changer, and WhatsApp transfer.

Following the announcement, Mike Lee, CEO of UltFone, said, "It is a delight to hear about the launch of iPhone 13, and we don't want the customers to think twice before buying it. At UltFone, we have always ensured that all products are a perfect fit for the customer's needs. All our applications are programmed using the latest firmware; hence, they are equally good for iOS 15."

The official website of UltFone contains comprehensive details about all these software that include the download method, features, guide, risks involved, and FAQs, so the user is familiar with processing's of the application.

UltFone iOS data manager

UltFone iOS data manager is one of the best-selling products of the company and has helped tons of users keep their data protected. The salient features of the software include one-click photos import, smooth iOS data management, and easy backup and restore. The features of the software makes it a must-have for all users, and it's fortunate that iPhone 13 users can enjoy it too.

UltFone iOS System Repair is technologically advanced software with powerful features to resolve iOS system issues. It lets you fix 150+ iOS system issues, such as iPhone stuck on the Apple logo, black screen, recovery mode, and so on. Moreover, you are not required to have technical skills to use this tool as it is a very user-friendly software that gives quick and effective results.

UltFone WhatsApp Transfer allows you to transfer WhatsApp data directly from iPhone to iPhone, iOS to Android, and Android to Android. With UltFone WhatsApp Transfer, your WhatsApp chats, contacts, and WhatsApp call history will be transferred to your new iPhone within a couple of minutes. The wonderful news is that the software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 13 series.

UltFone iOS Location Changer allows you to easily and quickly change the GPS location on your iOS device. The 1-click to change location feature lets you spoof your device location to anywhere within seconds.

About UltFone:

UltFone is a professional software provider offering fully integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, etc. The company is trusted by famous websites, including PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more.

