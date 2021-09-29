CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Reducing Food Waste Is The #1 Way To Combat Climate Change

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Too Good To Go is calling on all Canadians to share the #1 THING they are doing to join the fight against food waste

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is the UN's International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW.) To mark this day, Too Good To Go is sharing real-world ways in which individuals can contribute to waste reduction, through their "#1THING" campaign.

Food waste is responsible for 10% of all GHG emissions. Yet, according to a Too Good To Go study, globally, only 37% of respondents know that cutting food waste is one of the most efficient ways of fighting climate change.

Too Good To Go, which works with food stores, sellers and restaurants around the world to connect consumers with surplus food is marking IDAFLW with a campaign featuring their partners. The goal is to raise awareness about how reducing food waste can positively contribute to the fight against climate change.

Existing Too Good To Go partners from Toronto to Vancouver who have shared the #1THING they're doing at their business or at home , include: McEwan, Summerhill Market, Greenhouse, Fresh City, Daan Go Cake Lab, Glory Hold Doughnuts, Bare Market, Eataly, 1 Hotel, Daily Bread Food Bank, Flourist, Nada and Terra Breads. These simple, but effective solutions range from using every ingredient, working with local farmers, repurposing excess food into new dishes, maximizing the life of local produce, and many more practices that could be widely applied to limit waste. Partner contributions are being shared on the Too Good To Go Instagram , live now.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager for Canada, "food waste is not something that happens intentionally; food waste is the result of many small, seemingly insignificant behaviours that we could all work on- me included! One thing can go a long way."

To show their support in raising awareness of food waste, the city of Toronto is doing their #1THING by illuminating the CN Tower to represent Too Good To Go colours on the 29th of September. Be sure to look up! Doing one thing at home, in businesses and at work is a small step that each individual can take for a big, collective impact in the fight against climate change. What's your # 1THING ?

About Too Good To GoToo Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved nearly 93 million meals across 17 countries, from 113,000 restaurants and stores. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

SOURCE Too Good To Go

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

6 Zero Waste Ways To Make The Most Of Climate Week

1. Consider cooking zero waste recipes. Cooking zero waste means getting creative with your dishes and reusing your favorite ingredients. The added bonus? You’ll save money while you work on saving the environment. 2. Try your hand at composting. Composting doesn’t need to stink: By starting with small, simple steps,...
ENVIRONMENT
chinookobserver.com

Editorial: Reducing food waste a worthy effort

One issue we can all agree on is that food shouldn’t be wasted. Too much time, effort and money goes into growing food for it to be casually tossed into the garbage. Farmers and ranchers have long been among the best of food recyclers. Vegetables, fruits — and even candy — are repurposed as livestock feed. Organic waste is composted or goes into anaerobic digesters to be turned into natural gas to generate electricity. Every part of a cow, pig or sheep is put to good use when it is slaughtered.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Restaurants#Climate Change#Too Good To Go#Canadians#Cnw#Un#Idaflw#Ghg#Bare Market#Eataly#Hotel#Daily Bread Food Bank#Terra Breads
Williston Daily Herald

Spotlight on economics: agri-food trade and climate change

Climate change is a phenomenon affecting many regions of the world, causing global warming and changes in precipitations patterns. As argued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), climate change has strong impacts on incomes and economic activities, although heterogeneous across countries. Among economic activities, agriculture is one of the most negatively affected by climate change but also a main driver of changes in climate.
AGRICULTURE
Providence Business News

Connecting to the land, reducing food waste and building a community

Katherine Fotiades believes education and community engagement are the keys to running a successful agricultural operation. Fotiades and partner Mark Phillips in September 2020 opened Skydog Farm, a small, family-run hydroponic farm on a 2-acre parcel in Scituate. “It’s regenerative agriculture, trying to get people back to connecting to the land and their food,” Fotiades…
SCITUATE, MA
Earth 911

We Earthlings: Reduce Food Waste, Reduce Carbon Footprint

The average American wastes approximately 400 pounds of food each year. Reducing that amount by half results in savings of an estimated $330 dollars. By wasting less food, we can reduce our carbon footprint as well!. Data source: Good, Better, Best: Cutting Carbon From Your Diet. Print or share We...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Chicago Sun-Times

National fee on carbon emissions best way to fight climate change

A number of things that I never dreamed I would see in my lifetime all came to be in a single summer:. Dozens of people dying in the Pacific Northwest due to a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures over 110 degrees. People trapped and drowned in their own basements and vehicles as New York and New Jersey were flooded with rain. Firefighters wrapping 2,000-year-old California sequoia trees in fire retardant foil blankets in a last-ditch effort to save the fabled giants from fast-encroaching wildfires. And my own son telling me he’s not sure if bringing grandchildren into the world right now is such a good idea.
CHICAGO, IL
mauinow.com

$5 M Earmarked for Hawai‘i to Combat Climate Change, Restore Forests, Support Endangered Species

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources will receive $5,298,701 from the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service for climate-smart forest restoration. The restoration will occur in areas with the highest potential for carbon capture, and will also improve habitat...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Richard Fein: Climate change and food

When we think about climate change, we probably think about the destruction of nature, lost lives and the awful possibility that our children and grandchildren will inherit a world that is much less habitable than the one we currently have. This column is about a more everyday topic — the destructive impact of climate change on our food supply.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

Troy receives federal funding to reduce food waste

Troy has received federal funding from the USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production to help reduce food waste in the city. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding for four groups across New York State.
TROY, NY
The Conversation

Farmers groups lead the way in adapting to a changing climate

Small-scale farmers and fishers are among the groups most vulnerable to climate change. Their livelihoods depend on the changing environment as they plant in fragile agricultural lands irrigated by rain. Although small-scale farmers and fishers face challenges due to climate change, they have systems and tools to keep them resilient.
AGRICULTURE
psychologytoday.com

7 Ways to Help Kids Cope with Anxiety About Climate Change

More than three-quarters of people aged 16 to 25 say that they feel that the future is frightening due to climate change, according to a survey. Eco-anxiety is a chronic fear of environmental doom accompanied by feelings of loss, helplessness, and frustration about climate change. Ways parents can empower their...
KIDS
stonybrook.edu

Study Shows Climate Change Could Be Altering the Marine Food Web

Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally, and distributional shifts of organisms often follow the speed and direction of environmental changes. Research by scientists at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) reveals that this phenomenon is affecting where large marine mammals are distributed relative to their prey species, which could have important implications for marine food web dynamics. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland Resort pilots new program aimed at reducing food waste

Millions of hungry guests visit Disneyland Resort every year, and the park is now testing out a new initiative to help the resort become more environmentally friendly. "We're asking guests to sort their food waste if they don't finish it," said Lotus Thai, environmental integration manager at the resort. What...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How can cities improve cycling infrastructure to reduce climate change?

Cycling is important to help reduce the CO2 emissions from a city's public transport network - as well as improving the health and wellbeing of its citizens. However, many cities still don't have the infrastructure in place to keep these cyclists safe and happy. Inspiration to improve the commute for...
CYCLING
BBC

Climate change: Arctic's unknown viruses' and nuclear waste

A rapidly warming Arctic could cause the spread of nuclear waste, undiscovered viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria, a report has found. It said potential radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines and reactors and damage from mining could be released as the ice melts. The nine million square miles of...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Food Waste Tableware

Studio Barbara Gollackner is exhibiting its line of tableware made from industrial and personal food waste at the Vienna Design Week. Gollackner, a Viennese designer, teamed up with Austrian chef and restaurant owner Martin Kilga to create the range. Aptly dubbed Wasteware, the range includes bowls, plates, and cutlery made...
DESIGN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy