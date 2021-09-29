Reducing Food Waste Is The #1 Way To Combat Climate Change

Too Good To Go is calling on all Canadians to share the #1 THING they are doing to join the fight against food waste

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is the UN's International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW.) To mark this day, Too Good To Go is sharing real-world ways in which individuals can contribute to waste reduction, through their "#1THING" campaign.

Food waste is responsible for 10% of all GHG emissions. Yet, according to a Too Good To Go study, globally, only 37% of respondents know that cutting food waste is one of the most efficient ways of fighting climate change.

Too Good To Go, which works with food stores, sellers and restaurants around the world to connect consumers with surplus food is marking IDAFLW with a campaign featuring their partners. The goal is to raise awareness about how reducing food waste can positively contribute to the fight against climate change.

Existing Too Good To Go partners from Toronto to Vancouver who have shared the #1THING they're doing at their business or at home , include: McEwan, Summerhill Market, Greenhouse, Fresh City, Daan Go Cake Lab, Glory Hold Doughnuts, Bare Market, Eataly, 1 Hotel, Daily Bread Food Bank, Flourist, Nada and Terra Breads. These simple, but effective solutions range from using every ingredient, working with local farmers, repurposing excess food into new dishes, maximizing the life of local produce, and many more practices that could be widely applied to limit waste. Partner contributions are being shared on the Too Good To Go Instagram , live now.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager for Canada, "food waste is not something that happens intentionally; food waste is the result of many small, seemingly insignificant behaviours that we could all work on- me included! One thing can go a long way."

To show their support in raising awareness of food waste, the city of Toronto is doing their #1THING by illuminating the CN Tower to represent Too Good To Go colours on the 29th of September. Be sure to look up! Doing one thing at home, in businesses and at work is a small step that each individual can take for a big, collective impact in the fight against climate change. What's your # 1THING ?

About Too Good To GoToo Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved nearly 93 million meals across 17 countries, from 113,000 restaurants and stores. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

SOURCE Too Good To Go