LineDrive Gains Veteran Sales & Marketing Executive Robert Varzino As New EVP

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LineDrive, the industry-leading outsourced sales and marketing company for workplace safety and compliance in the U.S., announces the hire of accomplished sales management executive Robert Varzino as their new Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Varzino will be instrumental in LineDrive's pursuit of exponential growth, sales innovation, and differentiation within their industry.

Varzino will be instrumental in LineDrive's pursuit of exponential growth, innovation, and industry differentiation.

Varzino's appointment aligns with LineDrive's current growth objectives. During his impressive 27-year tenure at JPW Industries where he ultimately served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Varzino developed an extensive knowledge of B2B-focused industrial products and services, introducing and implementing an array of new differentiation initiatives for the company across multiple departments. His innovations in product positioning, e-commerce marketing and sales, as well as in distribution and operations, resulted in driving brands to top market share in their category and $132M in revenue growth for JPW.

LineDrive CEO Michael Abdella commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the team. His cross-functional expertise in sales and e-commerce technologies, outside-the-box thinking on product positioning, combined with decades of experience in our industry, ensures that LineDrive will have the very best business acumen in the industry to help lead the continued growth and development of our customers and distribution partners."

Varzino resides in Nashville and will join the LineDrive team on September 13 th. He will oversee the entire LineDrive sales and marketing team and their management.

For media inquiries regarding this release please contact Anthony Crissie, COO, at (847) 531-0512 or via email at acrissie@linedriveu.com.

About LineDrive: LineDrive is a nationwide consulting agency backed by Mauve Capital Partners. With a focus on outsourced sales, marketing, and data services, LineDrive drives profitable growth for the best industrial brands by making each the #1 choice of distributors and users for safety and productivity. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth for over 20 years. LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for "Elevating Brands and Creating Raving Fans". For more about LineDrive visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearelinedrive

About Mauve Capital Partners: Mauve Capital Partners is a privately held investment firm organized to partner with and operate an established privately held business in North America with annual revenues between $5 and $25 million. We aim to provide a meaningful partnership for business owners who care about the legacy of the business they have created. For more about Mauve Capital Partners visit: https://www.mauvecapitalpartners.com/about

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linedrive-gains-veteran-sales--marketing-executive-robert-varzino-as-new-evp-301386910.html

SOURCE LineDrive

New York City, NY
