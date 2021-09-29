Unsafe, expired child safety seats collected at event

GRANGEVILLE — The need for child safety seats in the region was greater than expected. “We started with 40 car seats yesterday,” said Liz Montgomery, technician and executive director with Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance, “thinking that would last us in Orofino, Cottonwood and Grangeville. We used half of them in Orofino.” So her coworker, Brian Rauscher, child passenger safety instructor, drove back to Coeur d’Alene and picked up around 30 more. “That’s why we’re late today,” she smiled.