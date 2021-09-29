CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grangeville, ID

Unsafe, expired child safety seats collected at event

By David Rauzi, Editor / Idaho County Free Press
idahocountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANGEVILLE — The need for child safety seats in the region was greater than expected. “We started with 40 car seats yesterday,” said Liz Montgomery, technician and executive director with Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance, “thinking that would last us in Orofino, Cottonwood and Grangeville. We used half of them in Orofino.” So her coworker, Brian Rauscher, child passenger safety instructor, drove back to Coeur d’Alene and picked up around 30 more. “That’s why we’re late today,” she smiled.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Local
Idaho Government
Grangeville, ID
Society
Orofino, ID
Government
City
Orofino, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Moscow, ID
Grangeville, ID
Government
City
Grangeville, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Child Health#Child Safety#Northwest Infant Survival#Sids Alliance#Safe Start#Office Of Highway Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy