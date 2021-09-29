Road construction to impact Pine Bar access

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will begin significant improvements on the road accessing the Pine Bar recreation site and campground along the Lower Salmon River, 10 miles west of Grangeville. While road improvement work is under way, the day-use area, campground, restrooms and parking area will be temporarily closed. The boat ramp at Pine Bar, located west of the recreation site, will remain open for boaters and anglers for day-use activities only. The temporary closure is expected to last through the end of November.