The cult classic movie The Warriors is getting its own board game. Earlier this month, Funko Games announced they would release The Warriors: Come Out to Play in early 2022. The board game follows the plot of the movie, as the titular Warriors gang tries to escape back to Coney Island after they are framed for the death of a rival gang leader. Hot on their tails are various other gangs, all of whom are trying to kill them. The Warriors: Come Out to Play is billed as a cooperative survival game, where players have to work together to make it back home. Players will need to not only survive, but also maintain their reputation and prove their innocence as they make their way through the dangerous streets of New York.

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO