BPO is an important business strategy that allows companies to reduce costs by hiring external specialists who are knowledgeable in the operations of specific industries. Business process outsourcing (BPO), also known as business process outsourcing, is a common tool employed by many companies to save valuable resources by outsourcing less necessary tasks. One way to leverage the benefits of BPO is to outsource human resources. Human resources tasks include recruitment, training, orientation, and hiring. Companies that outsource these services also save on recruitment and training costs since outsourcing enables them to hire qualified candidates who have been recruited through a different company. These employees typically have no connection to the company that employs them.

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO