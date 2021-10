The battle to buy supermarket Morrisons will go to an auction process, the stock market’s Takeover Panel has confirmed.Private equity giants Fortress and Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) must now submit formal bids with the first round of five starting this Saturday.A result will be announced by Monday morning, although the process could also be scrapped if either side state they will not increase their current offers.It brings to an end a takeover saga that has dragged on since CD&R first made an approach for the Bradford-based grocer back in June, leading to speculation the sector was ripe for...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO