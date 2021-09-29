Thor 2 director would "love" to helm a Snyder Cut-style redo of the Marvel movie

Thor 2 director Alan Taylor has said he would be interested in making a director's cut of the Marvel sequel. Talking with Inverse about a Snyder Cut-style redo of the movie – referring to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's cut of Justice League with substantial changes to the theatrical version – Taylor said: "I was cheering for Snyder when he was doing that and thinking, 'Will he pull this off? This is amazing.' I think every director was kind of rooting for that. I would love to, I mean to. Can you imagine that? They give me however many millions of dollars they gave him to go back in. Yeah, I don't think I'm going to get that phone call."