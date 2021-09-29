Arrest caught on video under investigation in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A police officer in Wilmington, Delaware has been placed on administrative duty during an internal investigation into a recent arrest that was caught on surveillance video.

The arrest happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 3C's Food Market on the 500 block of New Castle Avenue.

The Wilmington Police Department said they received a call from a daycare about a man, later identified as 44-year-old Dwayne Brown, harassing employees.

Police were told Brown had been at the daycare on several occasions. He was allegedly seen screaming and making sexual comments towards the staff, including in the presence of children.

A patrol officer responded to investigate and saw Brown enter the corner store.

Surveillance video of the officer arresting Brown was made public. The video shows the officer appear to slam Brown's head against a partition.

The Wilmington Police Department released the following statement to Action News:

"We are aware of this incident and of the video that has since been made public. Following any incident in which an officer uses force, in adherence with departmental policy, an internal review is conducted. As our department began this proactive review, we immediately launched an investigation by our Office of Professional Standards and the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of this investigation.

The video of this incident is concerning, and we will conduct a thorough investigation and take any necessary action to ensure all of our members adhere to the highest standards of service to our community."

On Wednesday, police explained the review included "a supervisor obtaining video of the incident on the same date, and that video was immediately reviewed and shared with the Office of Professional Standards."

Brown's attorneys with Neuberger Law tell Action News they have launched their own investigation.

They plan on filing a civil rights lawsuit against the officer and the Wilmington Police Department. The law firm said they will demand reforms in the use of force rules within the police department.

Brown was charged with harassment, resisting arrest, breach of release and possession of marijuana.

Police said he was also found to be in violation of a no-contact order.

Brown was arraigned and released on $4,100 unsecured bail.