SIU Researchers Seek Truth in CBD Labeling

By WSIU Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIU students and researchers are investigating the truth in CBD labeling. Doctor Mary Kinsel, one of the lead researchers, said the project came about after the FDA released a report saying that many CBD products are mislabeled. "Through their studies the FDA has found that many products are either mislabeled...

