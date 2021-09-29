CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

La Palma volcano: Family's anguish as lava destroys 'miracle house'

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house that miraculously survived an erupting volcano on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands for days has now been consumed by lava. The retired Danish couple who owned the house, Inge Bergedorf and Ranier Cocq, told Spanish media on Tuesday it had been swallowed by the flow. "Everything...

www.bbc.com

dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
whbl.com

Red hot lava spews from La Palma volcano as eruption intensifies

LA PALMA (Reuters) – Rivers of lava raced down the volcano and exploded high into the air overnight on the Spanish island of La Palma and the airport was closed as an eruption intensified and entered its most explosive phase so far. Since it began erupting on Sunday on the...
LA PALMA, CA
Reuters

La Palma volcano spurts again as lava nears the sea

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A volcano on Spain's La Palma island began ejecting lava again on Monday after a lull, while hundreds of people in coastal villages hunkered down in anticipation of lava emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas. Spurts of vivid...
WORLD
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
The Independent

Watch live as the La Palma volcano continues to spew lava

Firefighters were forced to retreat and three more towns have been evacuated amid ongoing volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma. The return of volcanic activity also caused airlines to cancel flights due to a “large” cloud of gas and ash, thought to be the biggest since the volcano erupted on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

La Palma inhabitants told to lock down as volcano lava pours into sea

LA PALMA (Reuters) – Authorities in Spain’s Canary Islands told residents on the western coast of La Palma to lock down and seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels to ward off toxic gases spewed by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Incandescent lava gushing from the volcano...
WORLD
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean

In the above video, you can see the lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally reaching the sea after days in which they were expected to do so. The eruptions from the volcano had slowed down in recent days, but have risen in intensity...
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

New Video: More lava flowing from volcano on La Palma

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (CBS NEWS) – Rivers of thick lava flowed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island Monday (10/4). Researchers said part of the volcano’s main cone collapsed over the weekend, increasing the lava flow. MORE information: (AP) – Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma say they are tightening […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: officials

Clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption, Spain's airport authority said.  The airport was briefly shut on September 25 after a thick cloud of black ash forced airlines to cancel flights. 
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.

